PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release

September 19, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NBI FINDING THAT ALICE GUO'S SIGNATURE ON COUNTER-AFFIDAVIT DID NOT MATCH SAMPLE SIGNATURES The National Bureau of Investigation's confirmation that the signature of Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, on her counter-affidavit does not match her signature samples is no longer surprising. The dismissed mayor has been consistent in employing deceit and denial in her testimonies in the Senate hearings despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Pinapatunayan lamang nito na magaling magsinungaling at manloko si Guo Hua Ping. Dapat siyang managot sa batas, kasama ang iba pa niyang kasabwat, sa kanilang patuloy na panloloko sa mga institusyon ng pamahalaan. Gusto ko ding magpasalamat sa NBI sa kanilang pagsisikap na isiwalat ang patuloy sa panloloko ni Guo Hua Ping sa sambayanang Pilipino.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.