Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,177 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on NBI finding that Alice Guo's signature on counter-affidavit did not match sample signatures

PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release
September 19, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NBI FINDING THAT ALICE GUO'S SIGNATURE ON COUNTER-AFFIDAVIT DID NOT MATCH SAMPLE SIGNATURES

The National Bureau of Investigation's confirmation that the signature of Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, on her counter-affidavit does not match her signature samples is no longer surprising. The dismissed mayor has been consistent in employing deceit and denial in her testimonies in the Senate hearings despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Pinapatunayan lamang nito na magaling magsinungaling at manloko si Guo Hua Ping. Dapat siyang managot sa batas, kasama ang iba pa niyang kasabwat, sa kanilang patuloy na panloloko sa mga institusyon ng pamahalaan. Gusto ko ding magpasalamat sa NBI sa kanilang pagsisikap na isiwalat ang patuloy sa panloloko ni Guo Hua Ping sa sambayanang Pilipino.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on NBI finding that Alice Guo's signature on counter-affidavit did not match sample signatures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more