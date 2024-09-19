The H Street Festival will be held in Washington, D.C. this weekend, featuring local celebrity musical entertainment

Gospel Go-Go Band Body of Evidence

Join us this weekend at the H Street Festival in Washington, D.C. for a vibrant celebration featuring local celebrity musical performances!

Thank you for making the H Street Festival a highlight of our year! Your support and enthusiasm bring our community together, creating unforgettable memories every time!” — Pastor Curtis Thomas & Mission O.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Washington D.C.'s best-kept secrets is set to make a vibrant return this Saturday, September 21, from 12 PM to 7 PM.The H Street Festival, renowned as one of the most anticipated single-day festivals in the city, stretches across 12 blocks and features 15 uniquely themed staging areas designed to engage diverse audiences.This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of activities, including performances spanning multiple genres of music, dance showcases, youth-centric presentations, interactive programs for children, fashion displays, heritage arts, poetry recitals, and much more.Local celebrity Gospel Hip-hop Artist ** Mission O ** and the celebrated Gospel Go-Go Band ** Body of Evidence ** will take the stage, adding to the festival's electrifying atmosphere.Pastor Curtis Thomas of Body of Evidence shared, "Body of Evidence always has a great turnout at the H Street Festival every year. We have performed there for the past 7 years. I almost want to say our following attends that event more than any other event we perform at, and it's a great way to reach diverse people of the DMV." Body of Evidence will perform at **6:15 PM on the 11th Street Stage**.Gospel Hip Hop Artist **Mission O** echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I really appreciate the H St. Festival and its presence in the community. They are a positive force breathing life into Washington, DC by celebrating art in many forms. I'm so glad they exist to bring people together from all walks of life with an attitude of inclusiveness and loads of fun!" Mission O is set to perform live at **5 PM on the Runway Stage** at 12th St NE & H St NE.Over the past 19 years, the H Street Festival has grown from an intimate gathering of 500 attendees to a spectacular event welcoming over 150,000 visitors. Join us for a day filled with fun and community spirit on September 21, 2024, located between 3rd and 15th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.For more information about the festival, including volunteer opportunities, please visit https://www.hstreetfestival.org

Local Washington DC Celebrity Christian Rapper Mission O Releases Video "Let's Ride" featuring Ardis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.