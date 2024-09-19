Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Sept. 20 Citizen Advisory Committee meeting on state mitigation funding to be virtual

Due to recent storm damage and flooding in coastal communities, the planned public Sept. 20 meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funding will be virtual only. The meeting will be an opportunity for committee members and the public to learn about program updates that have occurred since the committee’s May meeting and the CDBG-MIT action plan amendment that has been approved by HUD. The action plan provides detailed information about how the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) intends to use federal funds received after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

People interested in attending the Citizen Advisory Committee meeting may attend virtually using the link below. Registration information and meeting materials are online at: https://bit.ly/CACmtgSept20.

What: CDBG - Mitigation Citizen Advisory Committee Public Meeting 
When: Noon – 1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20 
Attend online: Register to attend virtually

