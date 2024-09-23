Due Diligence Works, Inc. releases RegReadyPro ERISA Wizard for RIA’s

RIA's are in need of an easy-to-use, repeatable ERISA rollover tool that is cost-effective. The RegReadyPro ERISA Wizard solves this need for RIAs

We saw an opportunity to serve a market in need of better, simpler, more cost-effective tools; The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Tremendous kudos to Alex Keller, CTO, and his tech team!” — Kevin Hughes, Chief Growth Officer

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due Diligence Works, Inc. (DDW) is excited to unveil RegReadyPro, a new version of our signature ERISA Wizard tools tailored specifically for the RIA community.Due Diligence Works, renowned for its leadership in product due diligence and shelf management services, has bundled elements from its acclaimed regulatory technology suite. This suite, trusted by over 70 institutions and thousands of advisors for in-depth product research and compliance tools regarding Reg BI and ERISA rollovers, now empowers RIAs with the ERISA Wizard, streamlining the path to swift PTE 2020 compliance with ease. Crafted for intuitive use, these tools ensure a seamless, accurate compliance process every time.The mission behind this technology launch is to cater to a market desperately needing simple, cost-effective solutions for rollover compliance and documentation demands.Key Features include:PTE 2020-02 ComplianceERISA Rollover WizardERISA Fee DatabaseIRA to IRA Transfer WizardProduct Expense ComparisonComplete Documentation in minutes-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Due Diligence Works, Inc. supports Broker-Dealers and RIAs two ways:1.) Due Diligence and Research on investment products and the companies that manufacture them. ForHome Offices, we support Product Committees in their product shelf management efforts. For Advisors, weput all products in one place to facilitate Product Research, Product Comparison (across multiple producttypes) and Product Selection for individual clients.2.) RegTech Tools such as theDDW Reg BI Tool (with our Reasonable Available Alternatives engine)DDW 401k Rollover Tool (that solves for PTE 2020-02)DDW RegTech Master Wizard Series for Annuities and Asset Management Products.For more information, please visit www.duediligenceworks.com

