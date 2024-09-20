Pope Francis to Vitae Colloquium 2024: 'Make more of a mess'

Pope Francis with world renowned leaders Pope Francis with Vitae Global Foundation Board members Luis Quinelli, Founder of Vitae Global Foundation working with Pope Francis Vitae Colloquium 2024 guests giving a letter of commitments to Pope Francis

Pope Francis met with world renowned leaders at the Vitae Colloquium 2024 organized by Vitae Global foundation to spread hope among young people ​​through arts.

MAKE MORE OF A MESS” — POPE FRANCIS

VATICAN CITY, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned leaders and businessmen from around the globe met with Pope Francis at the Vitae Colloquium 2024, which took place in the Vatican City, to express their commitment to the promotion of values and spirituality in young people through arts, media and entertainment.

During the event, which brought together representatives from the United States, England, France, Spain, Mexico and Argentina, they reflected on different challenges faced by the newer generations. They expressed their commitment to the Vision 2033 crafted by Vitae Global foundation, which seeks to reach 1 billion people with a message of hope, love and faith. This objective is in line with the Agenda 2033 promoted by Pope Francis, that celebrates the 2000 years of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Make much more mess!” said the Holy Father, who congratulated them “for everything they have achieved during these years.” The participants agreed to launch Vitae Fest Rome 2025 festival to be held in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican as part of the activities for the Jubilee year, together with Vitae Fest Los Angeles and Vitae Fest Mexico 2025. Francisco also confirmed his participation in a documentary for young people with world-renowned artists, on which Vitae is already working.

Luis Quinelli, president of Vitae Global Foundation, remarked: “Meeting Pope Francis is always a huge joy. His pastor's heart continues to surprise me. We also had a private audience with our board and the Pope where he encouraged us to work even harder. We left with a lot of work to do. We are happy and honored to have his friendship and extraordinary support.”

One of the guests said that “listening to the Pope's call to be part of this Gospel revolution through arts is a privilege and a responsibility.” Another of them added, “Francis surprises in every gesture, in every word, dedicating generous time to listen to us and send us on a global mission.”

Vitae Colloquium 2024 is part of a global process initiated with the Vitae Summit that took place in the Vatican in 2022 where a group of artists and Hollywood executives - including J Balvin, Dan Lin, Peter Doctor, Patricia Heaton and Julio Reyes Copello - discussed with Pope Francis on new ways to bring messages of love, peace and fraternity through arts and media.

VIDEOS WITH POPE FRANCIS:

https://youtu.be/E7kh48HBcFs

https://youtube.com/shorts/Magb1zZskYQ - POPE FRANCIS

VITAE COLLOQUIUM 2024 - EVENT WITH POPE FRANCIS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.