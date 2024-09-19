Rezolve AI Welcomes Microsoft and BlackRock's $30 Billion Investment in AI Infrastructure as a Game-Changer for the Industry

Strategic investment opens new frontiers for AI-driven commerce, enhancing scalability and innovation in customer engagement solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading innovator in AI-driven commerce solutions, today applauds the recent announcement by Microsoft and BlackRock to invest $30 billion into AI infrastructure. This strategic move signals a watershed moment for the artificial intelligence sector and highlights the growing importance of scalable AI platforms to transform industries globally.



Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI, remarked, “The substantial investment by Microsoft and BlackRock into AI infrastructure reflects the accelerating pace of AI adoption across every industry. For companies like Rezolve AI, this investment marks a pivotal shift in the landscape, providing the technological foundation that will allow AI innovators to scale more rapidly and deliver increasingly sophisticated solutions.”

According to a recent McKinsey report on AI’s economic impact, AI is projected to generate $13 trillion in global economic value by 2030, with the largest opportunities arising in sectors such as retail, finance, and healthcare. As a pioneer in AI-powered commerce solutions, Rezolve AI is at the forefront of harnessing these opportunities, helping retailers and businesses deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Wagner continued, “As a company committed to revolutionizing commerce through our suite of AI products, including Brain Commerce and Brain Checkout, we view this as a tremendous opportunity to leverage the evolving infrastructure and collaborate with major players in AI. The creation of robust, scalable AI platforms will enable Rezolve AI to continue pushing the boundaries of how AI powers the global digital economy, helping businesses connect more deeply with consumers and creating seamless, intelligent experiences across the commerce ecosystem.”

Rezolve AI is well-positioned to benefit from this infrastructure upgrade as it expands its proprietary solutions like Rezolve’s Brain Suite, powered by the brainpowa LLM, to drive hyper-personalization in commerce and customer engagement. The company believes that Microsoft and BlackRock’s investment is a testament to the massive potential of AI to transform industries at scale, an evolution that Rezolve AI is poised to lead within the commerce sector.

With this announcement, Rezolve AI reaffirms its commitment to utilizing advanced AI capabilities to drive growth for its partners and customers globally. As the infrastructure supporting AI improves, Rezolve AI looks forward to unlocking even greater value through innovation and partnerships, setting the stage for the next era of AI-driven commerce.

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is at the forefront of the mobile commerce revolution, offering a powerful AI-driven engagement platform that transforms how retailers, brands, and manufacturers connect with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Rezolve AI’s scalable platform provides merchants with actionable insights, enabling real-time engagement and seamless transactions.

