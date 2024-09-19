The Kitchen Paper Manufacturer Carccu® Achieves FSC Certification

Carccu® parchment papers, greaseproof papers Carccu® Baking papers

The Finnish kitchen paper manufacturer Carccu® has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification.

SASTAMALA, FINLAND, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carccu, a Finnish leader in sustainable paper packaging solutions, proudly announces its achievement of FSC certification. This significant milestone underscores Carccu's dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing, reinforcing its position in the forefront of greener kitchen paper industry.Sustainable Manufacturing: Carccu's Core PhilosophyCarccuhas long invested in sustainability within its operations and processes. The recent FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) ensures that the raw materials used in Carccu’s products come from well-managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. By using responsibly sourced materials and implementing sustainable manufacturing processes, Carccuensures that their operations have a minimal environmental impact.Compostable PFAS-Free Baking Paper and Baking Parchment for Professional KitchensCarccuProfessional baking papers and baking parchments are produced in Finland, do not contain PFAS or other fluorochemicals and are biodegradable. The PFAS-free baking papers withstand high temperatures and feature a siliconized non-stick surface on both sides. Carccu's greaseproof parchment papers are designed for food wrapping and other culinary applications where direct contact with food is necessary and also serve as tracing paper for crafts.Carccu’s Achievements and Vision for the FutureIn addition to FSC, Carccuhas recently secured also PEFC certification (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) and ISO 9001 and ISO 14 001 quality system certifications. Through continuous innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality, Carccuis well-positioned to excel in environmental stewardship for years to come.

