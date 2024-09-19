Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,193 in the last 365 days.

The Kitchen Paper Manufacturer Carccu® Achieves FSC Certification

Carccu® parchment papers, greaseproof papers

Carccu® parchment papers, greaseproof papers

Carccu® Baking papers

Carccu® Baking papers

Carccu® logo

The Finnish kitchen paper manufacturer Carccu® has been awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest certification.

SASTAMALA, FINLAND, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carccu®, a Finnish leader in sustainable paper packaging solutions, proudly announces its achievement of FSC certification. This significant milestone underscores Carccu®'s dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing, reinforcing its position in the forefront of greener kitchen paper industry.

Sustainable Manufacturing: Carccu's Core Philosophy

Carccu® has long invested in sustainability within its operations and processes. The recent FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) ensures that the raw materials used in Carccu’s products come from well-managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. By using responsibly sourced materials and implementing sustainable manufacturing processes, Carccu® ensures that their operations have a minimal environmental impact.

Compostable PFAS-Free Baking Paper and Baking Parchment for Professional Kitchens

Carccu® Professional baking papers and baking parchments are produced in Finland, do not contain PFAS or other fluorochemicals and are biodegradable. The PFAS-free baking papers withstand high temperatures and feature a siliconized non-stick surface on both sides. Carccu®'s greaseproof parchment papers are designed for food wrapping and other culinary applications where direct contact with food is necessary and also serve as tracing paper for crafts.

Carccu®’s Achievements and Vision for the Future

In addition to FSC, Carccu® has recently secured also PEFC certification (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) and ISO 9001 and ISO 14 001 quality system certifications. Through continuous innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality, Carccu® is well-positioned to excel in environmental stewardship for years to come.

Lasse Borg
Carccu® / EPP-Pack Oy
+358 40 5134240
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Kitchen Paper Manufacturer Carccu® Achieves FSC Certification

Distribution channels: Companies, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more