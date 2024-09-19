Fifty New Offbeat Tourist Destinations Coming up in Madhya Pradesh

Jahangir Mahal - Orchha Kapil Dhara Fall - Amarkantak Bateshwar Group of Temples Morena, Madhya Pradesh Christ Church Pachmarhi Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh gaining momentum as "An Offbeat Multispecialty Destination"

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “As many as 50 new offbeat tourist destinations are being developed in Madhya Pradesh”, said Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture Govt of M.P. and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. He was speaking at a business session on the second day of the 39th annual convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators. “Fifty new offbeat destinations are being developed in the state to cater to tourists who want to stay away from crowded places and seek peace,” Mr. Shukla said. This initiative also includes training over 40,000 women in tourism-related jobs to boost employment.Shri Shukla emphasized the state's commitment to creating a sustainable tourism ecosystem, focusing on lesser-known destinations that offer tranquility and unique experiences. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to manage the influx of tourists at popular spots while promoting new areas. The Managing Director of the State Tourism Development Corporation, Shri Ilayaraja T, highlighted the state's green, clean, and safe environment as key factors attracting tourists. He also noted that Madhya Pradesh is leading in responsible tourism, with initiatives such as the construction of a hotel in Pachmarhi that is managed entirely by women.This is part of the overarching state strategy to enhance its tourism potential both nationally and internationally. Madhya Pradesh already has a wealth of heritage and natural beauty. For now, the idea is to disperse tourism across the state. This would enable visitors to find the hidden jewels of Madhya Pradesh. The timing of this push for offbeat destinations in Madhya Pradesh can’t be any better. More tourists today want to get away from the noise and crowds into tranquil, bountiful beauty destinations. And so, these lesser-known destinations will cater to their growing demand for. The new offbeat tourist places of travel will entitle them to a fresh look at Madhya Pradesh’s beauty and culture.Madhya Pradesh is a State of Archaeological and Geological marvels. A kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences - and a deep treasure trove for history enthusiasts.

