EIT Climate-KIC at Climate Week New York 2024

In The News 19 Sep 2024

EIT Climate-KIC is in New York for Climate Week 2024. We have curated an exciting series of events with our partners at the Systemic Climate Action Collaborative.

We will explore: How can we create meaningful storytelling and narratives that build hope and inspire action? What new forms of collaboration can help us accelerate and scale climate action? How do we unlock large-scale investments in climate adaptation and resilience? What does it take to support holistic and systemic approaches to landscapes, land use, regenerative agriculture, and forestry? We’ll also be addressing the climate finance gap and discussing the importance of decolonising digital information.

We are regularly publishing updates from our delegation on the ground on this page.

Click here to find our full programme

 

Distribution channels: Environment


