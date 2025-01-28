111 Solutions and counting: The impact of 2024 CATAL1.5°T Climathon in Latin America

In The News 28 Jan 2025

Countries across Latin America face unique climate challenges. Colombia, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, experiences extreme droughts and heavy rains that reduce soil productivity and harm forests. In Barranquilla, rising temperatures have already degraded coral reef and increased coastline erosion. Meanwhile, Costa Rica, the number one Central American exporter of fruits and vegetables, drives its economy with crops such as pineapples, coffee, and bananas. But the country’s pesticide use is eight times the OECD average, impacting water quality and soil health, which poses threats to long-term resilience. In the Dominican Republic, mangrove forests covering 70,000 hectares support biodiversity, but 40% of the country’s ecosystems are at risk due to climate change.

These are not distant crises but urgent local challenges that affect people and nature daily. Across Latin America, the 2024 CATAL1.5°T Climathon transformed these stories of struggle into opportunities for action.

More than thematic events, Climathon unites citizens, entrepreneurs, community leaders, changemakers, and students, to tackle the environmental issues that matter most in their regions. With each city choosing challenges rooted in its specific climate reality, the CATAL1.5°T Climathon not only taught problem-solving, but also empowers communities to own and act on solutions. From brainstorming sessions to hands-on mentoring, participants imagine a better future and they begin to build it, one idea at a time.

The 2024 Climathon leveraged this momentum to enhance community engagement. A total of 619 people participated, an increase from the 401 participants in the 2023 Climathons. In the region, this may signal a growing recognition and commitment to address climate issues at a local level.

This year’s Climathon took place in 11 cities, each confronting unique environmental challenges reflective of their specific climates and ecosystems. Each session was crafted to not only address but also educate on the pressing issues at hand, thus developing a group of informed citizens and innovators ready to make tangible changes. The challenges included decarbonisation, agrotechnology, sustainable energy, coastal ecosystem conservation, regenerative agriculture, circularity, and biodiversity.

Want to join a Climathon in 2025? Pre-register here!

The results

The events yielded a total of 111 innovative ideas, an increase from 93 in 2023. These ideas spanned diverse categories, reflecting the complexity of climate issues. This variety demonstrates a holistic approach, integrating sustainable energy, environmental stewardship, and innovative systems. The surge in ideas from the Circular Economy (17%) and Environmental Services (25%) categories highlights an increased focus on resource efficiency and ecosystem resilience in the region.

Inspiring climate innovations

To explore the full range of ideas and delve into the specific solutions proposed, visit our repository of ideas. Here, you can find inspiration, collaborate with participants, or support initiatives that align with your vision for a sustainable future.

Among the winning ideas:

Agua Productiva from Córdoba, Argentina, repurposes domestic wastewater for reforestation irrigation in semi-arid regions, reducing pollution and generating social and environmental benefits.

from Córdoba, Argentina, repurposes domestic wastewater for reforestation irrigation in semi-arid regions, reducing pollution and generating social and environmental benefits. Vitavís from San José, Costa Rica, developed a neuroprotective protein to detoxify bees exposed to harmful pesticides, contributing to biodiversity preservation.

from San José, Costa Rica, developed a neuroprotective protein to detoxify bees exposed to harmful pesticides, contributing to biodiversity preservation. Eco-ladrillos verdes from Barranquilla, Colombia, created construction blocks from recycled plastics designed to capture CO₂, advancing sustainable construction.

from Barranquilla, Colombia, created construction blocks from recycled plastics designed to capture CO₂, advancing sustainable construction. GeoColmena from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, offers predictive climate tools for farmers to optimize agriculture while promoting carbon capture and biodiversity.

All these teams received either cash prizes or ongoing support through mentorship and networking opportunities.

Following its commitment to gender inclusivity, Climathon also achieved near-equal representation of men and women across regions. This aligns with the teams’ efforts and the CATAL1.5°T initiative’s mission to foster diversity and empower all demographics to contribute to climate solutions. This inclusive approach enriches the ideation process and plays a critical role in enhancing solution development through diverse perspectives and leadership.

This is just the beginning. Visit the Climathons landing page to pre-register for the 2025 events in your city and join this growing movement to tackle climate challenges with innovation and collaboration.

Pre-register

The CATAL1.5°T Initiative accelerates the net-zero transition by supporting climate ventures and ecosystems across the Global South. Funded by the Green Climate Fund and BMZ, and implemented with Climate-KIC, GIZ, Tecnologico de Monterrey and Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), it drives sustainable innovation and lasting impact.

*Video produced by Cloud9Media