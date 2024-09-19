Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

September 19th, 2024

Timor-Leste's Solidarity with the Countries of Central and Eastern Europe Affected by the Floods

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses its deep solidarity with the people and governments of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe who are facing the devastating floods caused by Storm Boris. The heavy rains have caused major flooding, particularly affecting Poland, Austria, Czechia, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, with devastating consequences such as the loss of dozens of lives, the displacement of thousands of people and significant damage to essential infrastructure.

Storm Boris has already claimed at least 23 lives and caused widespread destruction, including the flooding of thousands of homes, the destruction of critical infrastructure, massive power cuts and severe disruptions to transport networks. In several regions of Central and Eastern Europe, thousands of people had to leave their homes in mass evacuation operations, seeking refuge in safe places.

The 9th Constitutional Government's Spokesman, Minister Agio Pereira, on behalf of the entire government, expressed his ‘solidarity with the people and governments of the countries affected by this disaster’ and said that ‘at this difficult time, our thoughts are with the victims and their families and we honour the great efforts of those who continue to be determined in the search for survivors and in assisting the affected communities’. END