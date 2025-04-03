“Página do Governo” Talk show with MPIE tomorrow on RTTL and social media at 8pm

Thu. 03 of April of 2025, 16:39h

The IX Constitutional Government announces the broadcast of the third episode of the talk show “Página do Governo” (Government Page), which will be broadcast tomorrow, April 4th, 2025, at 8pm on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and on the government's official social networks. In this edition, the guest is the Minister for Planning and Strategic Investment, Gastão Francisco de Sousa, who addresses issues related to economic and social development, strategic infrastructures and sustainable investment in the country.

During the interview, Minister Gastão Francisco de Sousa highlighted his ministry's priorities for promoting economic and social development, as well as the implementation of strategic infrastructures underway, underlining their impact on improving the population's living conditions and economic growth.

Transparency and good management of public resources earmarked for development projects were also analyzed, with special attention to the role of the National Procurement Commission in the supervision and auditing of infrastructure, in order to prevent irregularities and promote integrity in the execution of projects. Coordination mechanisms between the National Development Agency and the Ministry of Public Works were also discussed to ensure greater efficiency in the execution of works.

The Minister also highlighted the role of the Human Capital Development Fund in training human resources in Timor-Leste, detailing the priority initiatives financed by this fund and its contribution to the professional and educational development of the population.

In his final intervention, Minister Gastão Francisco de Sousa shared his ministry's strategic vision for the country's future, underlining the government's efforts to implement reforms and structural investments aimed at ensuring sustainable and inclusive development.

The “Government Page” is a space for institutional communication that reinforces transparency and accountability on government policies and programs, allowing the population to follow the actions of the Executive in a clear and objective way.

This talk show, an initiative led by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in collaboration with Rádio e Televisão de Timor-Leste (RTTL), has Nélia Chaves as presenter and Ika Moniz as executive producer, is filmed by RTTL and receives technical support from the media teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the office of the government official interviewed.