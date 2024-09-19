Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market was Valued at US$ 2,138.43 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
Rising Demand for Efficient Water Management and Advanced Technologies to Propel the Growth of the Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems MarketCHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟏𝟑𝟖.𝟒𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for significant growth in the coming years. According to industry forecasts, the market is expected to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟖𝟏𝟓.𝟑𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟑𝟐% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Water pipeline leak detection systems are critical for ensuring efficient water management, reducing water loss, and mitigating environmental impact. With rising concerns over water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and the increasing need to optimize water distribution systems, the demand for advanced leak detection technologies has surged globally.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐬
The world's water crisis is getting worse as about 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water. In the future, there will be an increase in demand for water by 30% according to the UN due to population and urbanization growth. It is predicted that by 2025 more than one in two people will live in areas that are constrained by water supply, giving a boost to the water pipeline leak detection systems market growth. About 126 billion cubic meters of water is estimated to be lost every year by water utilities around the globe owing to leaking facilities and losses through impermeable structures. In the U.S water leaks waste more than 6 billion gallons of water every day. The World Bank observes that better management of water scarcity can result in rehabilitation of around 2 trillion cubic meters of water every year. The agricultural sector which uses 70% of the world’s water is under increasing demand to use water wisely. Water scarcity has put cities like Cape Town and São Paulo in danger of reaching nearly complete depletion of their water resources there water “Day Zero”. Demand is expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030 unless there is a major shift in global water management practices.
It is important to note that effective water management is key to overcoming such issues and that technologies such as leak detection systems are significant. The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is expected to be worth around $3 billion by 2025 quite an interesting figure. For areas like MENA the last fifty years have seen water demand doubling again increasing pressure on the available supply. More and more smart water solutions are embraced by the utilities to make them more efficient and decrease water loss. Over 44 million smart water meters have been reported to have been installed globally with the purpose of conserving water. There has been massive underscoring by the governments and for example in the European Union 7.5 Billion dollars has been used to enhance Water Infrastructures. It is also estimated that proactive leak detection can help save up to 11 Trillion liters of water each year by 2035. As it is constructive to discuss its repercussions for water management those developments will become even more legitimate.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Aqualeak Detection Ltd.
• Atmos International Limited
• CMR Electrical
• Gutermann AG
• Hermann Sewerin GmbH
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Mueller Water Products Inc. (Echologics)
• Perma Pipes
• Pentair
• Siemens AG
• TTK S.A.S.
• Xylem Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Instruments
o Smart Ball
o Smart Meters
o Sensor Hoses
o Noise Loggers
o IR Cameras
o MEMS Systems/ Sensors
o Others
• Software
• Services
o Training & Consultation
o Maintenance & Installation
o Contract/Outsourced Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Acoustic
• Pressure
• Vibration
• GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar)
• Infra-Red
• Others
o Fiber Optic
o Flow Rate
o Tracer Gas
o On-site
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• On Ground
• Under Ground
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Metallic Pipes
o Ductile Iron Pipes
o Stainless Steel Pipes
o Aluminium Pipes
o Other Metal Pipes
• Non-Metallic Pipes
o Plastic Pipes
o Glass Pipes
o Concrete Pipes
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Industrial
o Crude & Refined Petroleum
o Water & Wastewater
o Others
• Residential
• Commercial
• Utilities
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
