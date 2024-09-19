U.S. Insulated Metal Panels Market Set to Surge: Expected to Reach US$ 5,983.77 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
In 2023, the average cost of installing insulated metal panels ranged from $10 to $15 per square foot, depending on the project scope and location.CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 (𝐈𝐌𝐏) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing significant growth, with its market value reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟕𝟎.𝟒𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to recent projections, the market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟖𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reaching a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟗𝟖𝟑.𝟕𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-insulated-metal-panels-market
The increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials, along with the growing focus on sustainability in the construction industry, is driving the adoption of insulated metal panels. These panels are widely used in commercial, industrial, and residential applications due to their superior thermal performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness.
In addition, stringent building codes and energy efficiency regulations are fueling the demand for IMPs, particularly in the U.S. construction sector. As more builders and developers prioritize green building certifications, insulated metal panels are becoming an essential component in achieving energy savings and reducing carbon footprints.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The demand for energy-efficient building solutions in the construction sector is soaring in the US insulated metal panels market, driven by stringent energy codes and consumer preferences for sustainable practices. In 2023, the construction industry in the U.S. saw an investment of $1.5 trillion, with a significant portion allocated to green building projects. With over 20,000 LEED-certified projects in the U.S., the focus on reducing carbon footprints is evident. The push for net-zero energy buildings has led to the development of over 6,000 such projects nationwide. Insulated metal panels (IMPs) have become central to this trend, given their superior thermal efficiency. The increased adoption of IMPs is further emphasized by the fact that more than 30 states have now adopted the latest energy codes, requiring higher insulation standards. In 2023, over 50 million square feet of IMPs were installed in commercial buildings, highlighting their growing significance in the sector.
Moreover, the demand is not just limited to new constructions but extends to retrofitting existing buildings in the insulated metal panels market. With over 5 million commercial buildings in the U.S. and many aging infrastructures, the potential for retrofitting with energy-efficient solutions like IMPs is vast. The federal government's investment of $200 billion in sustainable infrastructure projects further underscores the commitment to energy-efficient solutions. In urban areas, where space constraints and energy demands are higher, IMPs have been used in over 10,000 high-rise buildings. The construction sector's shift towards energy efficiency is also evident in the rising number of green building certifications, which reached over 100,000 in 2023. This growing demand aligns with the global push towards sustainability, where the U.S. plays a pivotal role.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-insulated-metal-panels-market
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• ATAS International
• Brucha
• Green Span
• Kingspan Group Plc.
• KPS Global
• Metal Sales Manufacturing Corp.
• Metlspan
• Nucor Corp.
• TATA Steel
• Vulcan Steel Structures Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Insulted Metal Wall Panels
• Insulated Metal Roof Panels
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• PIR (Polyisocyanurate) Rigid Foam
• Mineral Wool (MW)
• Extruded (XPS) Polystyrene
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞
• Flat
• Spherical
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Aluminum
• Steel
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
• 2-4 Inches
• 4-6 Inches
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Floor
• Wall
• Roof
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Commercial & Industrial
• Residential
• Cold storage
• Warehouses
• Healthcare Facilities
• Data Centers
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/us-insulated-metal-panels-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.