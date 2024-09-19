Media Advisory: Oxfam and partners at UNGA79

A few highlights from Oxfam's agenda at UNGA (all times in EST):

Thursday, September 19: Oxfam will publish a report titled,“Vetoing Humanity,” which highlights how the five UN Security Council Permanent Member States’ (P5) have abused the veto and negotiating powers in their own geopolitical interests; and how they have paralyzed the Council’s ability to maintain international peace and security or mitigate prolonged conflicts and human suffering.

At 8:30am, Oxfam will be hosting a photo call at an art installation in Tudor City outside the UN, featuring a large dove shackled to a “veto” weight, signifying how the Security Council veto has restrained efforts for global peace. Brooklyn-based artist Miles Giordani built the installation with Oxfam.

At 11:00 am, Oxfam will also hold a press conference on the “Vetoing Humanity” report in the UN Correspondents Association briefing room.

At 5:30pm, Oxfam and other civil society organizations will be hosting a media happy hour for a chance for experts and journalists to connect. Media can RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unga-media-civil-society-happy-hour-tickets-1009525918197

Saturday, September 21: Oxfam and partners will host a Summit of the Future Action Days Official Side Event on “Reforming the UN Security Council for an Equal and Sustainable Future” at the UN Headquarters. Speakers will include Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International Executive Director; Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of the New America; Ambassador Lazalous Kapambwe former Zambia Permanent Representative to the UN and 67th President of UN ECOSOC; Wameedh Shakir, Founder and Chairperson of Itar Foundation in Yemen; Augusto Lopez-Claros, Executive Director and Chair - Global Governance Forum and Ishaan Shah co-founded Stolen Dreams. Register to participate or watch the Livestream here: Reforming the UN Security Council for an Equal and Sustainable Future (Side Event, Action Day 2, Summit of the Future) | UN Web TV

Monday, September 23: Oxfam will publish “Multilateralism in an Era of Global Oligarchy: How Extreme Inequality Undermines International Cooperation,” a report highlighting how ultrawealthy individuals — often enabled by the richest countries — exert disproportionate influence over policy decision. The paper proposes the solutions needed for progress and provides new global data prepared for UNGA. On Thursday, September 26, a joint event with the Ford Foundation will outline key aspects the report; the panelists will include: Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar; Ronald Lamola, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; and Nanjala Nyabola, Kenyan writer, researcher, and political analyst; moderated by The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah.

Reactive Statements:

Oxfam will be making statements regarding Summit of the Future outcomes, Heads of State Speeches during the High-Level Debate and other developments throughout.

Oxfam Spokespeople:

Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International, Executive Director: Sustainable Development Goals, UN Reform, Inequality, Climate, Democracy, Human Rights, war in Gaza

Abby Maxman, Oxfam America President and CEO: Sustainable Development Goals, Inequality, Humanitarian Issues

Lebogang Ramafoko, Oxfam South Africa Executive Director: Summit of the Future, Climate and Inequality

Brenda Mofya , Head of Oxfam New York Office : Sustainable Development Goals, The Summit of the Future, Humanitarian Issues

Dr. Tawanda Mutasah, Oxfam America Vice President of Global Partnerships and Impact: Sustainable Development Goals, UN Reform

Ashfaq Khalfan, Oxfam America Director of Climate Justice: U.S. position and context on climate issues in UN agenda, Climate and Inequality, Future Generations

Nabil Ahmed, Oxfam America Director of Economic and Racial Justice: Economic/Wealth Inequality, Progressive Taxation, Corporate Power, Multilateralism

Pauline Chetcuti, Oxfam International Head of Humanitarian Advocacy and Campaigns; Humanitarian and Climate Financing, Humanitarian Issues

Neal McCarthy, Oxfam America Associate Director of Digital in Program: Summit of the Future Digital Compact

Rebecca Shadwick, Oxfam International Gender Rights & Justice Policy & Advocacy Lead: Gender Justice and Rights in the Summit of the Future

Abdulwasea Mohammed, Oxfam in Yemen Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns Lead; Yemen, Inclusive Peace and Security

Partners: