Media Advisory: Oxfam and partners at UNGA79
A few highlights from Oxfam's agenda at UNGA (all times in EST):
Thursday, September 19: Oxfam will publish a report titled,“Vetoing Humanity,” which highlights how the five UN Security Council Permanent Member States’ (P5) have abused the veto and negotiating powers in their own geopolitical interests; and how they have paralyzed the Council’s ability to maintain international peace and security or mitigate prolonged conflicts and human suffering.
At 8:30am, Oxfam will be hosting a photo call at an art installation in Tudor City outside the UN, featuring a large dove shackled to a “veto” weight, signifying how the Security Council veto has restrained efforts for global peace. Brooklyn-based artist Miles Giordani built the installation with Oxfam.
At 11:00 am, Oxfam will also hold a press conference on the “Vetoing Humanity” report in the UN Correspondents Association briefing room.
At 5:30pm, Oxfam and other civil society organizations will be hosting a media happy hour for a chance for experts and journalists to connect. Media can RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unga-media-civil-society-happy-hour-tickets-1009525918197
Saturday, September 21: Oxfam and partners will host a Summit of the Future Action Days Official Side Event on “Reforming the UN Security Council for an Equal and Sustainable Future” at the UN Headquarters. Speakers will include Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International Executive Director; Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of the New America; Ambassador Lazalous Kapambwe former Zambia Permanent Representative to the UN and 67th President of UN ECOSOC; Wameedh Shakir, Founder and Chairperson of Itar Foundation in Yemen; Augusto Lopez-Claros, Executive Director and Chair - Global Governance Forum and Ishaan Shah co-founded Stolen Dreams. Register to participate or watch the Livestream here: Reforming the UN Security Council for an Equal and Sustainable Future (Side Event, Action Day 2, Summit of the Future) | UN Web TV
Monday, September 23: Oxfam will publish “Multilateralism in an Era of Global Oligarchy: How Extreme Inequality Undermines International Cooperation,” a report highlighting how ultrawealthy individuals — often enabled by the richest countries — exert disproportionate influence over policy decision. The paper proposes the solutions needed for progress and provides new global data prepared for UNGA. On Thursday, September 26, a joint event with the Ford Foundation will outline key aspects the report; the panelists will include: Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar; Ronald Lamola, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; and Nanjala Nyabola, Kenyan writer, researcher, and political analyst; moderated by The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah.
Reactive Statements:
Oxfam will be making statements regarding Summit of the Future outcomes, Heads of State Speeches during the High-Level Debate and other developments throughout.
Oxfam Spokespeople:
- Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International, Executive Director: Sustainable Development Goals, UN Reform, Inequality, Climate, Democracy, Human Rights, war in Gaza
- Abby Maxman, Oxfam America President and CEO: Sustainable Development Goals, Inequality, Humanitarian Issues
- Lebogang Ramafoko, Oxfam South Africa Executive Director: Summit of the Future, Climate and Inequality
- Brenda Mofya, Head of Oxfam New York Office: Sustainable Development Goals, The Summit of the Future, Humanitarian Issues
- Dr. Tawanda Mutasah, Oxfam America Vice President of Global Partnerships and Impact: Sustainable Development Goals, UN Reform
- Ashfaq Khalfan, Oxfam America Director of Climate Justice: U.S. position and context on climate issues in UN agenda, Climate and Inequality, Future Generations
- Nabil Ahmed, Oxfam America Director of Economic and Racial Justice: Economic/Wealth Inequality, Progressive Taxation, Corporate Power, Multilateralism
- Pauline Chetcuti, Oxfam International Head of Humanitarian Advocacy and Campaigns; Humanitarian and Climate Financing, Humanitarian Issues
- Neal McCarthy, Oxfam America Associate Director of Digital in Program: Summit of the Future Digital Compact
- Rebecca Shadwick, Oxfam International Gender Rights & Justice Policy & Advocacy Lead: Gender Justice and Rights in the Summit of the Future
- Abdulwasea Mohammed, Oxfam in Yemen Advocacy, Policy, and Campaigns Lead; Yemen, Inclusive Peace and Security
Partners:
- Marinel Ubaldo, Climate Activist from the Philippines; Climate and Youth Activism
- Hilda Nakabuye, Climate Activist from Uganda: Climate and Youth Activism
-
Wameedh Shakir, Chairwoman of Itar Foundation for Social Development in Yemen; Yemen, Gender, UN Reform
Full list of events and media products:
Wednesday, September 18:
-
YEMEN JOINT NGO BRIEFING NOTE: Humanitarian Situation and Funding in Yemen on the Occasion of the 79th United Nations General Assembly
Thursday, September 19:
- OXFAM REPORT + PRESS CONFERENCE + PHOTO CALL: Oxfam is publishing the report “Vetoing Humanity: How a few powerful nations hijacked global peace and why reform is needed at the UN Security Council.”
- Embargoed press release and report
- Public press release and report (links will go live at 00:01 EST)
- As detailed above, Oxfam will be presenting the report at a press conference and presenting a temporary art installation featuring a dove of peace shackled by the weight of the veto by Brooklyn-based artist Miles Giordani.
-
OXFAM JOINT CIVIL SOCIETY MEDIA HAPPY HOUR: Oxfam and civil society partners are hosting a happy hour to connect policy experts with media. Media RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unga-media-civil-society-happy-hour-tickets-1009525918197
TIME: 5:30-8:30pm
LOCATION: The Stag’s Head, 252 E 51st Street (at 2nd Avenue)
Friday, September 20:
-
FRIDAYS FOR FUTURE + OXFAM EVENT: Youth Climate Strike: Tear Down the Pillars of Fossil Fuels. Oxfam staff and partners will take part; Climate activist Hilda Nakabuye will speak at the rally
TIME: 2:00-4:00pm
LOCATION: Meet at Foley Square, RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/youth-climate-strike-tear-down-the-pillars-of-fossil-fuels-2
-
OXFAM + TRUST AFRICA EVENT: African Civil Society Dialogue on the Summit of the Future
LOCATION: Jay Suites – Fifth Avenue, 15 W 38th Street
Note: This event continues to September 21. For more information contact Gail Smith (gail.smith@oxfam.org.za).
Saturday, September 21:
-
OXFAM SIDE EVENT: Summit of the Future – “Transforming Economies beyond GDP: towards a caring and feminist future with people, well-being and planet at the center.”
TIME: 9:00-10:45am
LOCATION: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pmurQXRqTlqJFa4Ysp_AFA
-
OXFAM EVENT: “Connecting the Global North and South in fulfilling existing legal obligations on climate finance, including loss and damage”
TIME: 11:00am-12:30pm
LOCATION: Oxfam NY Office, 369 Lexington Avenue
Note: For more information contact Karelia Pallan (karelia.pallan@oxfam.org)
-
OXFAM + IMPACT COALITION ON AI EVENT: Oxfam’s Neal McCarthy will be speaking on the Panel on AI & Technology Governance”
TIME: 4:00-5:15pm
LOCATION: UNHQ – CR12
Monday, September 23:
- OXFAM REPORT: “Multilateralism in an Era of Global Oligarchy” will outline how extreme economic inequality undermines multilateral efforts to effectively respond to critical global challenges like global taxation, health, and debt and propose the solutions needed for progress. The paper provides new global data prepared for UNGA.
- OXFAM STATEMENT: Oxfam will issue a media reaction to the Pact of the Future and Summit of the Future outcomes
-
OXFAM STATEMENT: Oxfam will issue a statement ahead of President Biden’s address at the General Debate
Tuesday, September 24:
-
OXFAM EVENT: “Building Global Consensus for Justice in Mining for the Energy Transition: Can the UN Critical Energy Transition Minerals (CETM) Panel lead the way?” RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/un-panel-on-critical-energy-transition-minerals-toward-the-change-we-need-tickets-999360422927
TIME: 3:00-4:30pm
LOCATION: Oxfam NY Office – Sinatra Room (2nd Floor), 15 W 38th Street
Wednesday, September 25:
-
OXFAM SPEAKING ON DEVEX PANEL: “Food as a weapon in the new age of starvation.” Oxfam in Yemen’s Abdulwasea Mohammed, Advocacy, Policy and Media Lead, will speak about the food security crisis in Yemen
TIME: 10:25-11:00am
LOCATION: In-person in New York and online at https://pages.devex.com/devex-at-unga-79.html
Thursday, September 26:
-
OXFAM + FORD FOUNDATION EVENT: “Multilateralism in an Era of Oligarchy” will explore how extreme economic inequality undermines multilateral efforts to effectively respond to critical global challenges like global taxation, health, and debt; Oxfam panelists will be moderated by The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah.
TIME: 12:30-2:30pm
LOCATION: Ford Foundation, 320 E 43rd Street
Note: Please contact Shelby Bolen (shelby.bolen@oxfam.org) to be added to the RSVP list.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.