PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release

September 19, 2024 Teacher-subject mismatch? Gatchalian pushes for 'Excellence in Teacher Educ Act' to bridge gap The full implementation of the 'Excellence in Teacher Education Act' (Republic Act No. 11713) will help address the mismatch between teachers' education and the subjects they are assigned to teach in schools, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) recently reported that 62% of high school teachers are assigned to teach subjects they did not major in. Various reasons were raised for the mismatch, including the lack of teachers specializing in particular subjects. EDCOM II Executive Director Karol Mark Yee also reported that during the hiring process for teachers, the subjects they are supposed to teach are not indicated. Aside from addressing gaps in the hiring process, Gatchalian emphasized the importance of the Teacher Education Council's (TEC) full operationalization to help ensure the availability of qualified teachers, the most important factor in learners' education. The Excellence in Teacher Education Act revamped the TEC to improve the quality of teacher education and training by strengthening coordination among different government agencies, including the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). The TEC's mandates under the law include the establishment of a teacher education roadmap, which shall be submitted to the CHED for inclusion in the national higher education roadmap; setting of basic requirements for teacher education programs; the recommendation of policies on attracting high school students to pursue an education degree, and ensuring a seamless transition from higher education to employment in teaching. "Ngayong tinutugunan natin ang mga hamon sa sektor ng edukasyon, mahalagang tiyakin natin na nakakatanggap ng dekalidad na edukasyon at pagsasanay ang ating mga guro na humuhubog ng kaalaman at katangian ng mga mag-aaral. Kasabay nito, dapat tiyakin din nating itinuturo nila ang mga paksang naaayon sa kanilang larangan ng espesyalisasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Pagpapatupad ng 'Excellence in Teacher Education Act' tutugunan ang teacher-subject mismatch --Gatchalian Tutugunan ng ganap na pagpapatupad ng 'Excellence in Teacher Education Act' (Republic Act No. 11713) ang hindi pagkakatugma ng mga kursong tinapos ng mga guro sa mga subject na itinuturo sa mga paaralan. Ito ang naging pahayag ni Senador Win Gatchalian matapos iulat ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na 62% ng mga high school teachers ang nagtuturo ng mga subjects na hindi batay sa tinapos nilang kurso sa kolehiyo. Ilan sa mga dahilan sa naturang mismatch ang kakulangan sa mga guro na may kinakailangang specialization sa mga subject. Ayon kay EDCOM II Executive Director Karol Mark Yee, hindi ipinapaalam sa mga aplikante ang mga subject na ituturo sa proseso ng hiring. Maliban sa pag-reporma sa proseso ng hiring, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na dapat nang umusad ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) sa pagtupad ng mandato nito upang matiyak na sapat ang mga kwalipikadong guro sa mga paaralan. Layunin ng Excellence in Teacher Education Act na iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon at training ng mga guro sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na ugnayan sa pagitan ng iba't ibang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan, kabilang ang Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Kabilang sa mga mandato ng TEC ang pagbalangkas ng teacher education roadmap na isusumite sa CHED upang maging bahagi ng national higher education roadmap, ang pagtatalaga ng mga pangunahing pamantayan para sa mga teacher education programs, ang rekomendasyon ng mga polisiya sa pag-hikayat ng mga mag-aaral sa high school na kumuha ng kurso sa edukasyon, at ang pagtiyak sa maayos na pagpasok sa trabaho mula kolehiyo hanggang sa pagtuturo. "Ngayong tinutugunan natin ang mga hamon sa sektor ng edukasyon, mahalagang tiyakin natin na nakakatanggap ng dekalidad na edukasyon at pagsasanay ang ating mga guro na humuhubog ng kaalaman at katangian ng mga mag-aaral. Kasabay nito, dapat tiyakin din nating itinuturo nila ang mga paksang naaayon sa kanilang larangan ng espesyalisasyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

