Ramboll joins forces with the UN-led Green Jobs for Youth Pact to build skills urgently needed for low carbon economy

NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Jobs for Youth Pact - a collaborative initiative by the International Labour Organization (ILO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) - is proud to announce that the global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm Ramboll, is committing to train 1,000 students and young professionals by 2025 to close the skills gap needed for a global low carbon economy.

The green transition has the potential to create 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030, according to the ILO. On current trends, there will be a significant skills shortage among youth that are needed for building a sustainable, resilient, and net zero-emission future, with more than 60% of young people lacking vital skills to thrive in the low-carbon economy, by 2030.

The Green Jobs for Youth Pact is working to address this challenge by uniting governments, social partners, youth, and the private sector to take concrete actions and create meaningful green job opportunities worldwide.

As part of its commitment, Ramboll will upskill and empower 1,000 young people globally by 2025, with particular focus on supporting women, underserved, and marginalized communities. Ramboll’s experts will partner with local organizations and share knowledge on sustainable engineering and design solutions, decarbonization, environmental and nature-based solutions, and biodiversity restoration.

Among other initiatives, Ramboll experts will work with elementary schools in Chicago, Syracuse and Los Angeles on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) activities with the organization Science Olympiad. As part of the Fest Hub programme, Ramboll is encouraging youth in the UK to pursue STEM careers through innovative programmes using the power of sports. Ramboll will also be bringing university students and industry together in open innovation challenges called SPARK to solve some of the most pressing sustainability challenges.

Lone Tvis, Chief People Officer at Ramboll says: “Young people across the world, and especially those in the global south, will increasingly face the impacts of our warming planet. They did not create the climate crisis but will have to play a key role in addressing it by challenging unsustainable practices and developing and promoting low-carbon and nature positive innovation.”

She continues: “By committing to the UN-led Green Jobs for Youth Pact, we want to inspire the private sector to invest in training the next generation of sustainability leaders. We lead the way by committing to train 1,000 young people from a diversity of backgrounds by 2025, helping close the current skills gap in the low-carbon economy, and empowering them to play an active role in mitigating the climate crisis.”

Ramboll will initially collaborate with youth in the US, UK, and India, where the company has a strong presence and numerous experts to support local communities. Ramboll plans to expand these initiatives to additional countries in 2025.

Businesses are a key stakeholder in SDG success. “By uniting with new private-sector collaborators, the Green Jobs for Youth Pact is accelerating progress towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda, while fostering a generation of environmentally conscious leaders and innovators,” says Susana Puerto, Senior Youth Employment Specialist at the ILO.

About Ramboll

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll’s more than 18,000 employees create sustainable solutions across Buildings, Transport, Architecture & Landscape, Water, Environment & Health, Energy and Management Consulting. Across the world, Ramboll combines local experience with a global knowledgebase to create sustainable cities and societies. We combine insights with the power to drive positive change to our clients, in the form of ideas that can be realised and implemented. We call it: Bright ideas. Sustainable change. Read more on ramboll.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About the Green Jobs for Youth Pact

The Green Jobs for Youth Pact is an interagency collaboration between the ILO, UNEP and UNICEF, dedicated to promoting a just transition to low-carbon economy while boosting decent work and green jobs opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs. The Pact brings together governments, businesses, and educational institutions through three tracks: employment creation & entrepreneurship, environmental education & skills for green jobs, empowerment & youth engagement. For more information on how to commit to the Green Jobs for Youth Pact, please contact: Sergio Andrés Iriarte Quezada, iriarte@ilo.org or Carlotta Elena Osti, osti@iloguest.org

