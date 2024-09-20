Spices Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Spices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from 1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to culinary diversity and globalization, cultural significance, increased ethnic food consumption, urbanization and changing lifestyles, innovations in food processing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Spices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The spices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clean label and natural products, plant-based and vegetarian diets, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models, health-conscious consumer choices, regional and ethnic fusion cuisine.

Growth Driver Of The Spices Market

The rise in global trade is expected to boost the growth of the spice market going forward. Global trade refers to the exchange of goods and services across international borders, involving the buying and selling of products between countries. The expansion of global trade cultivates a vibrant and interconnected spice market, promoting economic growth, cultural exchange, and innovation, and benefiting both spice-producing regions and consumers through enhanced access to a diverse array of high-quality spice products.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Spices Market Growth?

Key players in the spices market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, BARIA PEPPER, Kerry Group PLC, The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd., Dharampal Satyapal Group, Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Dohler Group, McCormick & Company Inc., Frontier Co-op, Colorado Spice Company, Watkins Incorporated, Organic Tattva LLP, Organic Spices Inc., Sauer Brands Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Terana S.A., Unilever PLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Spices Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the spices market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to launch new enterprises for ground, cracked, and milled spices and seasoning blends. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Spices Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin, Cinnamon, Pepper, Other Types

2) By Form: Raw, Powder, Other Form

3) By Category: Organic, Conventional

4) By Application: Bakery And Confectionary Products, Meat And Poultry Products, Frozen Food, Soups, Sauces, Dressings, Other Applications

5) By End User: Food Retail, Food Service, Food Processing

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Spices Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the spices market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the spices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the spices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Spices Market Definition

Spices are a group of flavored and aromatic ingredients derived from the roots, seeds, fruits, bark, or other parts of plants. They are typically used to enhance the taste, color, and aroma of food and beverages.

The main types of spices are garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, pepper, and other types. Garlic usually refers to spices that are frequently used as flavoring in cooking. The various forms include raw, powder, and other forms with various categories such as organic, and conventional. These are used in various applications such as bakery and confectionary products, meat and poultry products, frozen food, soups, sauces, dressings, and other applications and by various end users such as food retail, food service, and food processing.

