SA jobs market leads the nation

Release date: 19/09/24

South Australia is leading the country with the equal lowest unemployment rate for the month of August, at 3.9 per cent.

Labour force data released by Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today has our state’s jobless rate sitting below the national average of 4.2 per cent.

44,000 more jobs have been created since the 2022 State Election, with 943,100 South Australians currently employed.

Youth unemployment has dropped to 8.0 per cent for the month of August, 3.0 percentage points lower than in July, and 4.7 percentage points lower than at the State Election.

Nationally, South Australia’s unemployment rate is equal lowest with WA and ACT, reinforcing the strength of our State’s economy.

South Australia’s unemployment rate has only had a three in front of it 13 times since monthly records began more than 40 years ago, each of these occasions was recorded in the past two years, under the Malinauskas Government.

It follows yesterday’s report from Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA) showing South Australia recorded the second highest increase in online job vacancies for the month of August, up 6.9 per cent or 900 jobs, 2.1 percentage points above the national average.

South Australia has also topped the leaderboard for the best performing economy in CommSec’s State of the States report three times in a row and has been named the best place in the nation to do business by the Business Council of Australia.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Today’s result has South Australia leading the nation with the equal lowest unemployment rate in the country.

With the national economy slowing, this result shows South Australia’s economy is in a strong position to withstand turbulent times.