University of Naples Federico II Launches Innovative Master's in Sustainable Food Systems with 10 Scholarships available

Naples Federico II offers innovative Master's in Sustainable Food Systems. 10 scholarships available for international students. Apply by Sept 30, 2024.

Education is the cornerstone of transforming our food systems. By empowering future leaders through innovative programs, we can cultivate a sustainable future for all.” — Sara Roversi

BOLOGNA, EUROPE, ITALY, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Naples Federico II Launches Innovative Master's in Sustainable Food Systems with 10 Scholarships for International Students

The University of Naples Federico II proudly announces its cutting-edge Master's Degree in Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) for the 2024/25 academic year. This two-year program, taught entirely in English, aims to cultivate the next generation of global leaders in sustainable agri-food systems.

In collaboration with the renowned Future Food Institute, the program offers a unique blend of academic rigor and hands-on experience. A highlight of the curriculum is the annual boot camp at the Future Food Institute's Paideia Campus in Pollica (SA).

Pollica, famous for its centenarian residents and invaluable gastronomic heritage, is Italy's UNESCO emblematic community of the Mediterranean Diet. Nestled in the heart of the Cilento National Park, it represents one of the Mediterranean's largest biodiversity hotspots. This picturesque town serves as a perfect example of a community developing its territory under the integral ecological development model.

During their time in Pollica, students will gain practical insights into sustainable food systems, immersing themselves in a living laboratory of traditional wisdom and innovative practices. This experience will provide a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the intersection of cultural heritage, biodiversity, and sustainable development in action.

Scholarship Opportunity: To attract top international talent, the university offers ten one-year scholarships to qualified foreign students. Additionally, tuition fees will be waived for all international students, with only regional taxes applicable. Interested candidates must submit their applications via email to sfs.scholarship@unina.it by September 30th, 2024, 5:00 PM CET.

Program Highlights:

The two-year program taught in English

Cutting-edge curriculum focusing on sustainable agri-food systems

Annual boot camp in Pollica with the Future Food Institute

Opportunity to become a leader in the rapidly growing field of food sustainability

Application Details

Eligible candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent and demonstrate B2 level English proficiency.

The application deadline is September 30th, 2024, 5:00 PM CET.

For more information and to apply, visit the SFS Program Website or write to infosfs@unina.it.

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of sustainable food innovation. Join us in shaping the future of global food systems!

University of Naples Federico II - Master's in Sustainable Food Systems

