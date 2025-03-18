Future Food Institute and Mediterranean Diet Study Center Launched "The Circle – Mediterranean School" at Didacta 2025

Presenting the Circle

LAUNCHED AT DIDACTA: "THE CIRCLE – MEDITERRANEAN SCHOOL," A COALITION BETWEEN SCHOOLS AND TERRITORIES FOR INTEGRAL ECOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENT

With 'The CIRCLE,' we aim to build an educational model that connects new generations with the wisdom of the Mediterranean Diet, transforming schools into laboratories of regeneration.” — Sara Roversi

FLORENCE, ITALY, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The CIRCLE – Mediterranean School" was launched at Didacta 2025, an initiative promoted by the Future Food Institute and the Angelo Vassallo Mediterranean Diet Study Center.

The coalition is born from the experience of the emblematic communities of the Mediterranean Diet, aiming to promote a new educational paradigm based on Integral Ecology and the valorization of living heritage, with the goal of training a generation of Climate Shapers, protagonists of the ecological and digital transition.

The event was introduced by Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute, founder of the Paideia Campus, and promoter of the initiative, and Stefano Pisani, Mayor of Pollica and Secretary of the UNESCO Mediterranean Diet Emblematic Communities, as well as Delegate for UNESCO Relations of ANCI, the National Association of Italian Municipalities. The event gave voice to individuals who, through their example and commitment, highlighted the urgency and collective action needed to address the challenges of our time.

Among them was environmental explorer and communicator Alex Bellini, who shared the impact of the climate crisis in the most extreme places on Earth.

EDUCATION, TERRITORIES, AND INNOVATION FOR A NEW EDUCATIONAL MODEL

“The CIRCLE” is a coalition that brings together schools, communities safeguarding living heritage, and innovators, inspired by the intangible heritage of the “Mediterranean Diet,” to create a model of integral ecological development for the new generations. In a historical moment where the climate crisis and biodiversity loss demand a paradigm shift, "The CIRCLE" was created as a platform for cooperation between schools, innovation, and local communities, transforming education into a driver for integral ecological development. Teachers, students, and institutions will have the opportunity to participate in innovative training paths, immersive experiences, and international mobility programs to foster cooperation, entrepreneurship, and gastrodiplomacy.

During the presentation, Sara Roversi, President of the Future Food Institute, emphasized the importance of an education that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experiences:

"With 'The CIRCLE,' we aim to build an innovative educational model that connects new generations with the wisdom of the Mediterranean Diet, transforming schools into laboratories of ecological and social regeneration. Ten years after the introduction of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement, and Laudato Si', we are at a crucial crossroads: accelerate climate action or miss the opportunity to regenerate our planet. Education is the key to creating conscious citizens who are the protagonists of change."

Alex Bellini, explorer and environmental communicator, drew inspiration from the need for a new awareness of the climate crisis, sharing his experiences in the world’s most fragile places:

"Traveling to the most extreme places on Earth, I carry with me the weight of the people I meet and the places under stress. I understand that our job is not just to tell these stories, but to change the narrative in order to change the reality."

THE FUTURE FOOD INSTITUTE AND THE PAIDEIA CAMPUS OF POLLICA: AN EDUCATIONAL ECOSYSTEM FOR THE TWIN TRANSITION

Since 2020, the Future Food Institute has launched the Paideia Campus in Pollica, in collaboration with the Angelo Vassallo Mediterranean Diet Study Center. The Campus serves as a reference point for training on sustainability topics, with over 1,000 Climate Shapers trained annually through advanced training programs, international bootcamps, and immersive experiences.

In addition to international projects, the Paideia Campus is actively engaged in the Cilento region with initiatives such as:

"Trame Mediterranee," a project promoting social inclusion and the valorization of the living heritage of the Mediterranean Diet, targeting youth at risk of school dropout.

"Ben-Essere Mediterraneo," a program for the psychological well-being of adolescents, addressing eating disorders and emotional difficulties through a support ecosystem involving families, schools, and local operators.

EDUCATION FOR THE FUTURE

The goal of "The CIRCLE – Mediterranean School" is to provide concrete tools and innovative methodologies to integrate sustainability into educational paths, training young people ready to tackle global challenges with competence and a systemic vision.

The initiative is aimed at teachers, school principals, students, and education professionals, with the goal of building a global educational alliance that makes education the engine of ecological and digital transition.

For information and registrations:

Future Food Institute – press@futurefoodinstitute.org

Futurefoodinstitute.org – climateshapers.org – paideiacampus.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.