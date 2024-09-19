Ministry of Commerce supports Value Addition and Downstream Processing

The Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour, and Immigration continues to encourage and support value addition and downstream processing of local products through a robust partnership program with local small and medium enterprises.

This was highlighted in Parliament by Minister Hon. Harry Kuma that the Ministry is working closely with the private sector in encouraging local innovation accreditation and certification in food technology, cosmetics processing, and manufacturing for local and export markets.

The Ministry has provided support to small and medium industries in the agriculture, fisheries, forestry, and manufacturing sectors.

Some examples of processing that have been supported by MCILI include virgin coconut oil production, timber milling, cocoa powdering, fish filleting, honey production, and kava powdering.

“Our goal is to enhance productivity and quality by helping businesses acquire necessary skills and technology,” Hon. Kuma said.

In addition, the Ministry is keen to see value addition and downstream processing activities supported with necessary infrastructure, innovative solutions, and improved access to relevant business services.

The Ministry is currently working on a National Industrial Policy in a strategic attempt to promote value addition, productivity, export orientation, import-substitution, sustainable production, and integration of firms into the international market.

The goal is to increase the proportion of manufacturing in GDP through the structural transformation of the Solomon Islands economy.

The targeted outcomes include Increased productivity in the industrial sector, Increased diversification of Industrial products, Increased value addition of primary products, and Reduced trade deficit.

The Ministry is driving this ambitious policy initiative by undertaking four key strategies including:

Improving skill set and productivity of the workforce through an apprenticeship program with SINU.

Promoting innovation and technology and enhancing the capacity of industries

Encouraging affordable business development and dissemination of processing technologies, and

Support other Ministries on infrastructure, renewable energy, and development of laboratories for industrial use.

