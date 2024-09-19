National Investment Policy and Promotion (NIPP) Strategy bears positive results

The Government’s National Investment Policy and Promotion (NIPP) Strategy is poised to produce positive results since its launching in March this year.

The Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Harry Kuma informed Parliament that the NIPP Strategy ensures an enabling environment to attract foreign Investment into the country.

This strategy, according to Hon. Kuma is supported by sound investment promotion strategies, incentive packages, and monitoring mechanisms.

The NIPP Strategy promotes the Solomon Islands as a conducive investment destination, create employment, and diversify the economy.

Its implementation already led to the review of the Foreign Investment Act 2005 to accommodate the establishment of an Investment Promotion Authority (IPA).

The NIPP is expected to provide five major benefits to the investment landscape by;