Temporary Partial Road closure for Road Reinstatement – Tanakake Road

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Tanakake, there will be a planned temporary partial road closure from Friday 20 September 2024 – Monday 30 September (depending on weather conditions).

This work is necessary to reinstate the Tanakake Road from the Panatina-Tanakake Junction to the SINIS-Kukum Highway Junction.

Traffic Management Plan:

The road closure will not affect pedestrian access. However, pedestrians should be aware of works since contractor will be using backhoe machines, excavators and dump trucks.

Traffic going down Tanakake Road will only be one-way.

Truck drivers and other motor vehicles going up Tanakake Road will need to turn left after SINIS and follow the side road up to Panatina Road (as shown on map 1). Or alternately can use the Marine School Road up to Panatina Road.

Unhindered entry to dwellings on the eastern side of Tanakake Road for residents will be provided by the contractor (as shown on map 2).

Traffic Control Personnel

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to assist with the flow of traffic and ensure safety.

Speed limits in the vicinity of the work zone will be temporarily reduced to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

This Traffic Management Plan will be in place till reinstatement of road is complete.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Map 1

Map 2