Gov’t continues to support CEMA meet its export targets

The Government through the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration is continuing its funding support to the Commodities Export and Marketing Authority (CEMA) to meet its copra and cocoa export targets.

Minister Hon. Harry Kuma informed Parliament that the Ministry is allocating SB$12 million in funding this year to CEMA to effectively implement its programs.

As a result, CEMA fulfilled its Target of exporting more than 100 metric tons within the period May to August 2024.

The funding support boosts CEMA’s production centers including Malu Buying Centre, Pakera Buying Centre, and other agents within selected Buying Points and Port of Calls in the provinces.

In August this year, CEMA made its first export shipment of 15 metric tons of cocoa to Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

With these encouraging results, the Government is working closely with CEMA towards the establishment of CEMA Coconut and Cocoa Refinery plants in Somata in the Russell Islands and Noro in the Western Province.

