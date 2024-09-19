Mr. Mostyn Mangau reappoint and sworn in as Commissioner of police for the next 12 months

Mr. Mostyn Mangau was sworn-in as the Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) for the next 12 months.

The sworn-in took place before His Excellency the Governor General of Solomon Islands at the Government House.

The cabinet has approved his re-appointment as the Commissioner of RSIPF after he received his retirement notice on 29 May 2024.

The delay of the re-appointment due to appointment of the new Governor General (GG) State House was under full renovation to prepare the residence for the new GG to occupy.

The newly appointed GG has decided that he will officiate in his formal engagements when he moves from Heritage Park hotel to his official residence at the Government House.

Another delay for the sworn-in, the Prime Minister’s Office in consultation with the Attorney Generals’ Office to confirm a date for the swearing in of the Commissioner of police.

After the sworn-in instrument has been finalised, the Permanent Secretary for the Government House has scheduled on 18 September 2024 as the swearing in date for the Commissioner, at 2pm, at the Government House.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau said, “I feel very humble to have been re-appointed to this very important position as Commissioner of the RSIPF. I will continue to work closely with my executives, ranks and files to provide the security services to the people of this country.”

“We have come a long way since the darkest moments of the social unrest which brought not only the country but also its Police Force to its knees.”

Mr. Mangau adds, “As the new Commissioner of ‘Polis blo iu’, I pledge to do all within my powers stipulated under the Police Act 2013 to provide a safe and secure environment for all citizens of Solomon Islands maintaining the independence of the RSIPF from any political interference.”

“I appeal to all officers of the RSIPF, the national and provincial governments, community leaders, women and youth and all the citizens of this country to support me as I take on this leadership role in our country’s police force. With your support and that through the hands of our Almighty God we will continue to maintain the Hapi Isles status that our beloved nation has become known throughout the region and the world,” Commissioner Mangau said.

Left RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau pose for a photograph after the sworn-n with his Excellency the Governor General of Solomon Islands, Reverend David Tiva Kapu

//End//