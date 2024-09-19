VARCOMM Broadband Awarded $10M Grant for Fiber Buildout in Terra Bella

VARCOMM Broadband has been awarded $10 million from the Last Mile Grant program to build out fiber optic high-speed broadband service throughout Terra Bella

This grant allows us to expand our Fiber-To-The-Home high-speed broadband network, providing the community essential internet services for residents, schools, businesses and public safety services.” — Eric Votaw, VARCOMM CEO

TERRA BELLA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARCOMM Broadband Inc.has been awarded $10 million to build out fiber optic high-speed broadband service throughout Terra Bella as part of the Last Mile Federal Grant Program, according to VARCOMM Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eric Votaw.“This grant allows us to expand our Fiber-To-The-Home high-speed broadband network throughout the Terra Bella area, providing the community essential internet services that will not only benefit residents, but also schools, business development and public safety services,” said Votaw. “Rural areas, served by large telecommunication companies, are notoriously underserved when it comes to connectivity, and with this grant, we are thrilled to be able to provide internet to areas in need. VARCOMM welcomes the opportunity to build out Fiber-To-The-Home in Terra Bella, like it has already in neighboring town of Ducor.”VARCOMM estimates that it will build more than 50 miles of fiber to 1,325 residential and business locations in and around the community of Terra Bella. VARCOMM is proud to be bringing affordable 100/20 Mbps services and affordable voice services to the hardworking families of Terra Bella while at the same time being able offer the fastest broadband and enhanced voice service offerings to the business community. VARCOMM can help its residential customers, who qualify, sign up for Federal and State Lifeline Programs making voice and broadband service extremely affordable.The funding, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is part of a $2 billion grant program to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for all Californians.“On behalf of the entire team at VARCOMM, we want to extend our sincere gratitude for the individuals and organizations that submitted their letters of support for our Last Mile Grant Application, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community of Terra Bella as its Hometown Network,” said Votaw.VARCOMM is coordinating with the Resource Management Agency of Tulare County to secure permits and is grateful for their commitment to have this project completed within 18 months.For more information, visit varcomm.net, or email contact@varcomm.biz.###VARCOMM Holdings Inc. owns and operates a diversified portfolio of companies including Ducor Telephone Company, Roome Telecommunications, Inc in Oregon, VARCOMM Broadband Inc., Varnet Land Administration, VSquared Land, LLC and IHN Ventures Inc. mainly centered in the central valley and northern California. It was founded in 1910 when farmers in southern Tulare County California banded together to create a small telephone network with a single telephone line, and later incorporated in 1954 to create Ducor Telephone Company. In 1977, the company then began to expand to service Rancho Tehama and later to Kennedy Meadows, and began providing Internet services in 1993 under the name Varnet Inc. The company adopted the name VARCOMM (part of VARCOMM Holdings Inc.) in 2018, along with the introduction of broadband and enhanced services. In 2021, with Eric Votaw and Jenifer Vellucci finalized ownership of VARCOMM became the first Mexican-American and female-owned incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) in California’s history.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.