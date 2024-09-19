Frost & Sullivan grants the Global Cognitive Impairment Digital Therapy Innovation Award to BRAINAU

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that the 18th Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Summit and the 3rd New Investment Event (NIE 2024), was held in Shanghai from August 27 to 30, 2024, co-hosted by LeadLeo.Based on research and analysis of the global cognitive impairment digital therapy market, as well as studies and evaluations of relevant companies in the industry, Frost & Sullivan has granted BRAINAU the Global Cognitive Impairment Digital Therapy Innovation Award. Mr. Aroop Zutshi, the Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member of Frost & Sullivan, and Professor Yu Wang, the Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control and the Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention presented this award to Dr. Xiaoyi Wang, CEO of BRAINAU.BRAINAU is a leading enterprise in China's cognitive digital therapeutics spaceSince its establishment in 2012, BRAINAU has been deeply rooted in the field of digital therapeutics, pioneering and leading the way in China's digital therapeutics landscape. By integrating neuroscience with artificial intelligence technology, the company develops medical digital products for cognitive impairment, with its product pipeline covering the assessment and intervention of a wide range of cognitive disorders induced by vascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, mental illnesses, and developmental defects in children. Its flagship product, the Brain Function Information Management Platform Software – 66nao, was the first approved congnitive therapeutics products nationwide.Advantages of 66nao Digital Therapeutics: Enhancing Treatment Outcomes for Cognitive Impairment Patients66nao, a digital therapeutics product under BRAINAU, assists doctors in clinical diagnosis, treatment, outcome assessment, cognitive-linguistic-psychological screening and evaluation, as well as comprehensive management of medical information related to brain function data for patients with brain dysfunction caused by various brain injuries, including cognitive, speech, and psychological impairments. Significant improvements can be observed in neurophysiological data such as neural fiber connectivity, EEG signals, and neurotransmitter density, as well as in clinical assessment scores, after approximately one month of training. Patients also report subjective improvements in memory and other cognitive functions. In 2020, the scope of 66nao's medical device registration certificate was expanded to cover eight indications: vascular cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, aphasia, depression, schizophrenia, sleep disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and autism.Advocating the "Neuroscience + AI" Development Strategy to Build a Cognitive Impairment Digital Therapeutics NetworkBRAINAU continues to advance its research and development of digital therapeutics for cognitive impairment. In 2023, it launched a new product, "Aurora Island of the Mind." Based on evidence-based medicine, Aurora Island of the Mind offers AI-personalized cognitive training through a game-based interactive mode to treat patients with depression. Focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of cognitive impairment, BRAINAU has developed multiple digital therapeutics products, including software for basic cognitive ability assessment, supplementary cognitive ability screening and evaluation, and cognitive impairment treatment. With 21 products in development, BRAINAU aims to provide personalized digital treatments for patients with cognitive impairment induced by conditions such as atrial fibrillation, hypertension, coronary heart disease, and Parkinson's disease in the future.About Frost & Sullivan’s Global Leadership AwardThe Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Award recognizes enterprises' outstanding performance and exceptional achievements in areas such as technology innovation, market potential, customer service, branding, and others. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent enterprises through methods including in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. An independent judging panel, made up of third-party investment and financing experts, financial experts, bankers, and renowned listed company entrepreneurs, conducted rigorous evaluations of the nominated enterprises and decided to grant 2024 Global Cognitive Impairment Digital Therapy Innovation Award to BRAINAU.Website: http://www.frostchina.com

