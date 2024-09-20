Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, Trends For 2024-2033

Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2032

It will grow to $118.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $80.8 billion in 2023 to $87.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pharmaceutical advancements, consumer preferences, rise in nutraceuticals, patient adherence and compliance, regulatory compliance.

The taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $118.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pediatric medication demand, pediatric medication demand, rising chronic disease treatments, consumer-centric approach, drug delivery innovations.

Growth Driver Of The Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market

The increasing patient compliance due to taste masking is significantly contributing to the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market going forward. Patient compliance refers to the degree to which people follow treatment plans, drugs, or lifestyle changes as directed by their medical professionals. Taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies are extensively used to achieve patient acceptability and compliance. The most common obstacle for patient groups such as pediatrics and geriatrics is the oral administration of bitter or unpleasant-tasting medications which can be overcome by using taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies.

Key players in the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market include Roquette Frères SA, Rochem International Inc., Gattefose SAS, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences Inc., SPI Pharma Inc., GPT Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Adare Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Aavis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Allergen Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Emerald Health Pharmaceutical Corp., ESSA Pharma Inc., Glatt Pharmaceutical Services Corp.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market Share And Analysis?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market. Major companies operating in the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market are focusing on developing new methods and technologies to mask the bitter taste of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

1) By Formulation: Solids, Liquids

2) By Technique: Coating, Microencapsulation, Organoleptic Method, Hot Melt Extrusion, Inclusion Complexation, Spray Drying, Other Techniques

3) By Scale Of Operation: Preclinical Or Clinical, Commercial

4) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market

North America was the largest region in the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market in 2023. The regions covered in the taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Taste Masking And Taste Assessment Services And Technologies Market Definition

Taste masking and taste assessment services and technologies refer to various techniques that are applied to overcome the bitter or unpleasant taste of active pharmaceutical ingredients or drugs to achieve patient acceptability and compliance. They are used to make formulations that were initially poorly tolerated by human volunteers more appealing and to provide pleasant pediatric formulations that allow for dose titration.

