Solar Boat Market to grow to USD 2.4 billion by 2031 at 14.2% CAGR | RAND Boats ApS, Torqeedo GmbH, NavAlt boats

Solar Boat Market

Introduction of strict emission regulations and the growth of the marine tourism industry have boosted the growth of the global solar boat market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10180 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟎.𝟔𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.The growth of the global solar boat market is propelling due to introduction of stringent emission regulations, and growth in the marine tourism industry across the globe. However, less operational efficiency and high purchase and maintenance cost of solar boats are factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, government support to promote adoption of electric and solar boat is expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐁𝐁 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐃𝐮𝐟𝐟𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐨𝐞𝐥 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐁.𝐕., 𝐀𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐀𝐥𝐭 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬, 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐯𝐮𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐀, 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐝.𝐨.𝐨., 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐪𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐒The report analyzes these key players in the global solar boat market . These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d6ddb689efa3e0910ba2a69c4c13b854 Europe is expected to dominate the global solar boat market in 2021. Key factors contributing toward the market growth include, commitment of the government toward decreasing emission levels, encouraging zero-emission power sources, innovative battery systems, and high performance of longer-range batteries. Furthermore, manufacturers are focusing on new battery technologies to deliver longer-range batteries and high performance for electric and solar boats. Development in emission norms and restrictions in maritime transportation has led to the growth of the market. Increase in investments by government and private sector in research and development of battery systems and electronic components is expected to fuel the market expansion during the forecast period.Based on solar panel type, the monocrystalline segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the polycrystalline segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global solar boat market, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, the market across North America is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10180 Several players operating in the solar boat market size are launching new products and entering into partnerships to cater to growing consumer demand, which contributes in the growth of the market. In December 2021, Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division signed a partnership agreement for transformation of the marine industry toward sustainable power solutions. Danfoss’ Editron division leads in manufacture of electric and hybrid powertrain systems for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles and machines. Volvo Penta is leader in the supply of power solutions to marine and industrial applications. This partnership is meant to support commercial marine customers to transition to electrified solutions, thus accelerating sustainability in the industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10180 Based on battery type, the lithium-ion segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031.On the basis of application, the passenger boats segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global solar boat market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the cargo boats segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

