Aola wharf upgrades complete

The Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, the Hon Pat Conroy MP, has handed over the newly upgraded Aola Wharf, the primary wharf facility for the Royal Solomon Islands Police Maritime Force, to the Solomon Islands Government.

The event was attended by Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service, Hon Jimson Tanangada, Minister of Finance and Treasury, Hon Manasseh Sogavare, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Hon Manasseh Maelanga, and Commissioner Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Mostyn Mangau.

The SBD 120 million project has been delivered by Australia under the Defence Cooperation Program and will extend the life of the wharf for an additional 30 years.

Minister Conroy said Australia, like Solomon Islands, is an island nation.

“While it is a great privilege to be surrounded by our shared Pacific Ocean, we also understand the unique security challenges this presents,” Minister Conroy said.

“Maritime security is critical to keeping borders secure, ensuring freedom of navigation for maritime trade routes, and protecting our borders and territorial waters against illegal activity and illicit movements of people and goods.”

“Australia is proud to support Solomon Islands’ maritime security capability by handing over the upgraded Aola wharf today, and through our longstanding partnership with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Maritime Force.”

The upgrades will ensure a safe and secure berthing for Solomon Islands Guardian-class Patrol Boats—the Royal Solomon Islands Police Vessels Gizo and Taro—and will support ongoing operations of the RSIPF Maritime Force.

Other Australian-supported security infrastructure projects across Solomon Islands are progressing at full steam with construction now commenced on the Western Border Outpost in Western Province and construction due to start next week on the Eastern Border Outpost in Temotu.

Upgrades to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force facilities in Western Province, Gizo, Noro and Auki are also underway, which will enhance operational capability and security in these regional locations.

