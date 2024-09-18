Announcement: Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination

Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination

P.O Box G30, Honiara

Solomon Islands

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination is pleased to formally announce the opening of the “JICA SDGs Global Leaders Scholarship Program”. This prestigious opportunity is available to officials from Solomon Islands Government and State-Owned Enterprises.

The scholarship is designed to develop high- level human resources, capable of contributing to sound policy formulation and effective implementation to address key development challenges in various sectors.

Please find attached the official announcement letter, along with all relevant documents, for your kind attention and onward facilitation to appropriate officials. Please note that password for some of the documents is: jica2025.

For ease of reference, the key details regarding the application deadlines are as follows:

Program Name: SDG’s Global Leaders (Undergrad)

Study Duration: September 2025-2028

Submission Deadline: No later than 31st October, 2024 (Without Matching Results)

Program Name: SDG’s Global Leaders (Masters)

Study Duration: September 2025-2027 (2 years)

Submission Deadline: No later than 20th October, 2024

Program Name: SDG’s Global Leaders (Ph.D.)

Study Duration: September 2025-2027 (2 years)

Submission Deadline: No later than 20th October, 2024

Officials who are interested to apply for this scholarship are advised to submit their completed application forms, along with all required supporting documents, to the Bilateral Team of MNPDC by the respective deadline mentioned above.

Should you require any further clarification regarding the program, please do not hesitate to directly contact Ms. Trudy Ramo at TRamo@mnpdc.gov.sb or Ms. Matsuko Pelomo at MPelomo@mnpdc.gov.sb or call 38255/56 ext. 208 for assistance.

Download the application forms, along with all required supporting documents below.