Judd Lofchie Enters Mayoral Race to Forge a Brighter Future for Aurora

Judd Lofchie at the Aurora Business United Networking Event where he officially announced his mayoral campaign.

Businessman, Former Alderman, and StreetWise Founder Pledges to Make a Difference in Aurora, Illinois' Second Largest City.

As Mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that Aurora is a place where businesses can flourish, families can thrive, and every individual can enjoy a good quality of life.” — Judd Lofchie

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Judd Lofchie, a successful local attorney, real estate broker, former Alderman, school board member, and dedicated community leader, is officially launching his campaign for Mayor of Aurora. With over three decades of service to the Aurora community, Judd brings a passion for public service and a proven track record in both business and community leadership."Running for mayor is not just about holding a title; it’s about making a difference and improving the lives of our residents," said Lofchie. "I am committed to reducing spending to keep property taxes in check, fostering economic growth, easing restrictions on businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents," stated Judd.For Judd, community service is not a slogan but a way of life. Over 30 years ago, he founded StreetWise Magazine in Chicago, a publication that has helped approximately 13,500 homeless individuals by providing them with an instant job and resources and support to improve their lives. In addition to providing various legal and real estate services and negotiating to bring over 40 new businesses to Aurora, Judd volunteers his time to serve breakfast to the homeless, works at the local food pantry, and delivers groceries to seniors, multiple weekends per month. He also founded Aurora Business United (ABU), a networking group of local business people that meets on the second Friday of every month at the Downtown Aurora Public Library."Throughout my entire career, I’ve dedicated myself to making a positive impact. As Mayor, I will work tirelessly to ensure that Aurora is a place where businesses can flourish, families can thrive, and every individual can enjoy a good quality of life," said Lofchie.Judd officially announced his campaign at the Aurora Business United Networking Event that was held last Friday. (see attached photo).Judd’s Priorities Include:• Ensuring Fiscal Responsibility to keep taxes in check• Easing Restrictions on Businesses and Residents• Promoting Greater Transparency• Improving Quality of Life for all Aurora ResidentsFor more information, please visit www.juddforaurora.com Contact: Judd Lofchie (630)708-0212Email: JuddforAuroa@gmail.com

