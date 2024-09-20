IOWA BORN NASHVILLE BASED SINGER SONGWRITER XOLEX REVISITS HER ROOTS IN UPCOMING 'REBEL CHILD'

Image Provided By XOLEX

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from Iowa and now making waves in Nashville, Alexis Curran who goes by XOLEX (pronounced like her usual sign-off, XO, Lex) is a non-conformist country woman, and won’t apologize for it. Known for her captivating vocals and authentic storytelling, her highly anticipated new single, "Rebel Child," is available on all streaming platforms today.XOLEX has quickly garnered attention for her unique sound that blends traditional country roots with a modern twist. "Rebel Child" showcases her signature style, combining heartfelt lyrics with a catchy melody that resonates with listeners. The music video was filmed in Iowa and takes you on a journey through the different stages of her life, with a lot of her family members staring in the video along with her.In "Rebel Child," XOLEX reflects on themes of individuality, freedom, and the spirit of rebellion that is often found in the heart of country music. With her rich storytelling and relatable experiences, the song captures the essence of what it means to embrace one’s true self, making it a perfect anthem for anyone who has ever felt like an outsider."I wrote 'Rebel Child' as a celebration of those who dare to be different and live life on their own terms." "The song is based on my relationship with my father.” “I felt completely misunderstood and needed to explain myself through my music.” “Like father like daughter we both have had a wild side that pushed limits.” “ He always said I was too much like him but writing this song brought us closer together.”XOLEX has been making a name for herself in the Nashville music scene, performing at local venues and festivals throughout the midwest. With a growing following and a reputation for electrifying performances, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Rebel Child

