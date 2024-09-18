Former U.S. Government Employee Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sex Offenses

A former U.S. government employee was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually abusing numerous women in multiple countries, including photographing and video recording more than two dozen nude and partially nude women without their consent while they were unconscious or incapable of consenting.

According to court documents, Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 48, of La Mesa, California, was employed by the U.S. government. His last assignment was in Mexico City. There, he drugged and sexually assaulted several women in his U.S. government-leased housing. Additionally, between 2006 and 2020, in Mexico City and elsewhere, Raymond drugged and then photographed or video recorded 28 victims while they were nude or partially nude, and also admitted to drugging two others. Many of the recordings show Raymond touching and manipulating the victims’ bodies while they were unconscious and incapable of consent. Raymond deleted or attempted to delete explicit photographs and videos depicting the victims after learning about the criminal investigation.

“Brian Raymond sexually exploited dozens of women over the course of 14 years, including while he served abroad as a U.S. government employee,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s sentence underscores the Criminal Division’s commitment to prosecuting sexual abuse in violation of federal law — no matter where those violations occur or who commits them. We are grateful for the valuable partnership we have with the Mexican government and will continue to work with our domestic and international partners to pursue justice for victims of sexual exploitation.”

“When this predator was a government employee, he lured unsuspecting women to his government-leased housing and drugged them,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. “After drugging these women, he stripped, sexually abused, and photographed them. Today’s sentence ensures that the defendant will be properly marked as a sex offender for life, and he will spend a substantial portion of the rest of his life behind bars.”

“This case demonstrates the strong commitment of the Diplomatic Security Service to work with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to investigate public servants in positions of trust who commit sexual assault anywhere in the world,” said Director Carlos F. Matus of the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS). “It is a good example of how DSS’s global presence enables our agency to serve as a bridge between U.S. and foreign law enforcement counterparts to assist in bringing those who commit such heinous crimes to justice.”

“For 14 years, Raymond exploited his trusted position as a U.S. government representative to lure women into his confidence,” said Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office. “He then drugged and sexually assaulted them and took explicit photos and videos of them without their consent. The FBI thanks the brave women who shared information that furthered this investigation. We recognize our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners who helped bring Raymond to justice for his reprehensible crimes.”

In November 2023, Raymond pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of transporting obscene material. As part of the plea agreement, Raymond admitted to drugging and then engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts with four women and nonconsensual sexual contact with six women. Raymond further admitted to drugging and then creating obscene material depicting 28 women without their knowledge or permission, and drugging another two women.

Raymond was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to pay $260,000 in restitution to the victims. After his release from prison, Raymond will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The DSS Office of Special Investigations, the DSS Computer Investigations and Forensics Division, and the FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and National Security Division provided valuable assistance. The FBI’s Legal Attaché office in Mexico City also provided especially valuable assistance.

The Justice Department gratefully acknowledges the government of Mexico, including the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), the Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México, and the Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE), for its extraordinary efforts, support, and cooperation during the investigation.

Trial Attorneys Angela Buckner and Katharine Wagner of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Mayer-Dempsey for the District of Columbia prosecuted the case. Trial Attorneys Clayton O’Connor and Elizabeth Nielsen and Paralegal Specialist Vanessa Douglas of HRSP; Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Hooks, Jolie Zimmerman, and Janani Iyengar for the District of Columbia; Victim Specialists Yvonne Bryant and Tonya Jones for the District of Columbia’s Victim Witness Unit; and Assistant U.S. Attorney April Russo for the Eastern District of Virginia also provided valuable assistance.