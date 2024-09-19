GTUIT Awarded Two Patents for Gas Processing Technology

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In July, GTUIT was awarded two patents, one that is at the technological heart of GTUIT’s gas processing technology , and the second an adaptation of GTUIT’s gas processing platform to fuel turbines.The first, Patent 12,025,373: System and Method for Treating Associated Gas, is central to GTUIT’s gas processing technology. It covers, among other things, the liquid chiller which provides a large thermal reservoir to provide very consistent treatment of associated gas even with rapid changes in associated gas chemistry and flow rates. The applications are numerous: fuel conditioning for dual-fuel or all-gas drilling and completions, power generation, pre-treatment for LNG/CNG production, etc.The second, Patent 12,030,014: System and Method for Treating Gas to Fuel Turbines, details the treatment of associated gas to create fuel at a turbine specification. With the increase in applications where turbine generators are providing electrical power to supply electric completions (E-Frac), microgrids, etc., GTUIT is able to create turbine fuel directly from associated gas right at the wellsite giving operators maximum flexibility to fuel their power generation needs, reduce costs, and dramatically reduce truck traffic and wellsite congestion.“We‘re very proud to have been awarded these patents” said Brian Cebull, CEO and President of GTUIT. “They reflect the commitment of the entire GTUIT team to continually look for innovative and sustainable solutions that benefit the industry and the communities in which GTUIT operates.”About GTUITGTUIT thrives on innovation. Our unrelenting pursuit of new ideas has helped us create the best solutions for flare capture and associated gas conditioning challenges. We are the industry leader in capturing flare gas at well sites, increasing energy producers’ revenue, cutting emissions and conserving energy resources.Our mobile, scalable and proprietary system extracts valuable natural gas liquids to decrease the volume of flared gas, increase oil production and revenue, and help our clients meet environmental regulations. Our service-oriented company provides the “no hassle” service that energy producers demand so they can concentrate on producing oil and gas.GTUIT goes beyond efficient flare capture and provides complete NGL marketing and sales. We provide innovative outlets and higher value for NGL and the conditioned field fuel.

