Elite Primary Physicians Hosts Community Appreciation Day: Ribbon Cutting, Food, Entertainment, Health Screenings & More

Dr. Singh's Community Appreciation Day Invitation

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Primary Physicians , led by Dr. Ishminder Singh , is excited to announce its upcoming Community Appreciation Day event on September 26th, from 4-6 PM at 200 N. Harbor Blvd., #100, Anaheim, CA 92805. This event celebrates the community with an exciting mix of activities, food, entertainment, and the opportunity to connect personally with Dr. Singh and his team.The event kicks off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce and local city officials, marking a significant milestone for Elite Primary Physicians. As a cornerstone of healthcare in Orange County, Dr. Singh’s practice is dedicated to offering personalized, patient-centered care. Guests are invited to explore the facility with guided tours, where they can learn about the extensive range of services offered, including senior care, mental health support, and chronic illness management.Delicious Food and Beverages:Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes provided by the following food sponsors:• Ahana Restaurant & Lounge: Serving authentic Indian cuisine.• Thai Chaiyo: Offering flavorful Thai dishes.• Trinity 4 Health: Featuring traditional Filipino delights.• Elisa Marie Baking: Providing a delectable assortment of cookies.• Holy! Water: Refreshing guests with Ketone Hydration mocktails in a Tropical Citrus Buzz flavor.Raffle Prizes and VIP Swag Bags:The first 25 guests to arrive will receive exclusive VIP swag bags filled with premium items from Visage Laser & Skin Care, Home Saver Realty, Revance, Onsite Wellness Now, Foskaris Wellness, Trinity 4 Health, Jar Insurance, Regal Medical Group, Ahana Restaurant & Lounge, Holy! Water, Thai Chaiyo, and Rachel Dares PR.Exciting raffle prizes will also be up for grabs, generously sponsored by Foskaris Wellness, Trinity 4 Health, Rachel Dares PR, Jar Insurance, and Regal Medical Group.Event Highlights:• Zumba Demo: An energetic Zumba demonstration will be held to engage attendees in physical activity.• Music and Entertainment: A live DJ will provide music throughout the event.• Red Carpet Photo Op: A step-and-repeat backdrop will be available for photo opportunities.• Facility Tour: Guided tours of the facility will be offered to showcase the healthcare services available at Elite Primary Physicians.• Health Screenings: Complimentary health screenings, including blood pressure checks, strength grip tests, and pulse oximetry, will be provided by Regal Medical Group.• Onsite Medicare Experts: Medicare specialists from Jar Insurance will be present to answer coverage questions and provide information."We are thrilled to bring everyone together for a day of celebration, health, and wellness," says Dr. Singh. "This event is our way of showing appreciation to our patients and the local community, and we're excited to share what Elite Primary Physicians has to offer."RSVP and Join the CelebrationThis exciting two-hour event is free to attend. Be sure to RSVP here and don't miss this chance to enjoy delicious food, win great prizes, and learn how Dr. Singh and Elite Primary Physicians can support your health and well-being.

