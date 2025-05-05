Submit Release
Governor Newsom honors fallen California peace officer heroes

The memorial ceremony included a “Walk of Honor” for surviving family members from the west steps of the Capitol to the memorial monument for the Enrollment Ceremony, where the names of newly enrolled officers were formally added to the Memorial Monument. 

The following fallen officers were recognized: 

Distant Past

  • Officer Terry D. Long, El Monte Police Department, EOW: August 22, 2004

Recent Past and Current Year

  • Deputy Alfredo M. Flores, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, EOW: April 20, 2024
  • Officer Matthew Bowen, Vacaville Police Department, EOW: July 11, 2024
  • Officer Austin Christopher Machitar, San Diego Police Department, EOW: August 26, 2024
  • Officer Chad E. Swanson, Manhattan Beach Police Department, EOW: October 4, 2023

This solemn ceremony incorporates many law enforcement traditions, including a riderless horse presentation, the folding of the flag of the United States, releasing of doves, and concludes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space.

