Disaster Recovery Centers in Pottawattamie and Woodbury Counties to Close Permanently September 21

 

DES MOINES, Iowa — Disaster Recovery Centers in Pottawattamie and Woodbury Counties will close permanently Saturday, September 21 at 6 p.m.

 

They are located at:

Pottawattamie County

Charles Lakin Human Services Campus

(North Parking Lot)

815 N 16th St,

Council Bluffs, IA 51501

 

Woodbury County

Morningside Lutheran Church

700 S Martha St.

Sioux City, IA 51106

 

 

If you want to check on your application status or need to register for Disaster Assistance; you may do so in one of the following ways:

 

§  Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

§  Calling FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

§  Downloading and using the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

