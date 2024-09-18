This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Image of torn flange due to manufacturing defect.

Product Names:

Bivona Aire-Cuf, TTS, Uncuffed, Mid-Range Neonatal/Pediatric Tracheostomy Tubes

Bivona Aire-Cuf, TTS, Cuffless FlexTend, TTS FlexTend Adult Tracheostomy Tubes

What to Do

Do not use Bivona tracheostomy tubes from the affected lot numbers. They should be thrown away.

On May 29, 2024, Smiths Medical sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Notification recommending the following actions:

Pay attention to instructions, warnings, and cautions outlined in the Instructions for Use.

Check all inventory for affected product.

Do not use affected product.

Throw away all affected products according to the institution’s usual process.

Share the notification with all potential users of the devices, including other places the devices may be used.

Complete and return the Customer Response Form to smithsmedical3513@sedgwick.com within 10 days of receipt.

Contact the local Smiths Medical representative for help with replacement product and/or credit.

Distributors should immediately share this notice with any customers who may have received affected product. Those customers should complete the response form and return it via email.

Reason for Recall

Smiths Medical is recalling specific lots of Bivona Neonatal/Pediatric and Adult Tracheostomy tubes due to a manufacturing defect that may cause the securement flange of the device to tear.

The use of affected products may cause serious adverse health consequences, including lack of proper ventilation, loss of a protected airway, and death.

There have been 35 reported injuries. There has been two reports of death.

Device Use

Bivona neonatal/pediatric and adult tracheostomy tubes are used to provide direct airway access for a patient with a tracheostomy for up to 29 days. Some tubes can be reprocessed and re-used several times for a single patient.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Global Complaint Management at 1-866-216-8806 or globalcomplaints@icumed.com. Customers may also contact Customer Service at customerservice@icumed.com or 1-800-258-5361.

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.