When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 11, 2025 FDA Publish Date: April 11, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella & Listeria contamination. Company Name: Blue Ridge Beef Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

STATESVILLE, NC – April 10, 2025– Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 1,080 lbs. of their 2 lb logs of Kitten Mix Lot # N26 0114 and 1,380 lbs of their 2 lb logs of Puppy Mix Lot # N25 1230 (Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags) due to contamination with Salmonella and Listeria.

Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella or Listeria should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella and Listeria can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella or Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product(s) and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The products were distributed between January 3, 2025 to January 24, 2025. The product is packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the states of: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee, Rhode Island, Wisconsin. Image of product below:

Due to a customer complaint of animal illness, samples of the products were collected on 3/20/25 by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. On 04/01/25, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that the products tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

Products affected are:

Product Size Lot Numbers Blue Ridge Beef Puppy Mix 2 lb N25 1230 Blue Ridge Beef Kitten Mix 2 lb N26 0114

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. For more information email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or call 704-873-2072 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.