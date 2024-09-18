Debate Watch, Ignatian Style

As presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump embarked on their first debate on Sept. 10, Gonzaga faculty members and students packed the Hemmingson Ballroom to listen and learn together.

Sarah James from political science, and Rebecca Donaway and Glen Frappier from communication studies, set the stage for the event.

“A debate is an opportunity for the candidates to present their views so viewers can make informed decisions,” James said. “It’s less about content and more about building affiliation and rapport, and showing their persona – their vibe.”

Frappier recalled the first presidential debate he hosted: Bush/Gore in 2000. Over 24 years of such events, Frappier said, “This is the craziest political summer we’ve ever had,” citing the attempted assassination of Trump, a poor debate performance by President Joe Biden (“the worst debate performance by a sitting president”) and his turning over the candidacy to a vice president.

“Focus on the argument and the reason to support it,” Frappier said. “If you are an undecided voter, please know that your vote is one of the most powerful things you have.”