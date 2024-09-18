Governor Cooper Travels to Brunswick County to Assess Damage Following Severe Storm

Today, Governor Roy Cooper traveled to Brunswick County to meet with local emergency management officials to assess storm damage and discuss impacts from the recent tropical system. On Tuesday, the Governor declared a State of Emergency for Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover counties in response to damages from the storm. On Wednesday, the Governor amended the emergency declaration to add four additional counties and issued transportation waivers to assist in the recovery.

“I’m grateful for the efforts of Emergency Management, first responders and local officials who jumped into action to deal with the fallout from this storm,” said Governor Cooper. “As we continue to tackle the impacts from this storm, North Carolinians should keep exercising caution and listen to instructions from local authorities and emergency management officials. Please do not drive through flooded areas and be mindful of any road barricades that remain in effect.”

Gov. Cooper met with Brunswick County Emergency Management Director David McIntire and New Hanover Emergency Management Director Steven Still and viewed damage during a brief flight along the coast before touring impacted areas on the ground. The Governor was joined by NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe and NC Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins.

The State Highway Patrol and Transportation Officials are working to respond to road closures and reports of damage. Areas of southeastern North Carolina experienced historical rainfall resulting in flooding, damage to roadways, and hazardous conditions. Carolina Beach, NC received a reported 20.81” of rainfall.

Today, the NC State Highway Patrol also announced one storm-related fatality after a motorist drove around stationary Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and into high waters.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in association with the recent tropical system.

A waterspout moved onshore as an EF0 tornado Sunday morning on Bald Head Island at 11:52 AM before lifting by 11:54 AM with estimated peak winds of 60 mph and a path length of 0.49 miles. No damage was observed.

An EF0 tornado touched down Monday evening southeast of Cape Carteret at 7:26 PM before lifting by 7:27PM with estimated peak winds of 60 mph and a path length of 0.35 miles. This storm resulted in very minor damage.

There are two county Emergency Operations Centers activated in Brunswick and Columbus counties and two local State of Emergencies in place in Brunswick and Columbus counties. There are 6 municipalities State of Emergencies in place: Boiling Springs Lake, Bolivia, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Oak Island, Southport, St. James and Sandy Creek.

Brunswick County Schools are closed through September 20. There is 1 shelter currently open in Leland, NC with an occupancy of 2 people. Baptists on Mission has established a recovery site to support local cleanup efforts at Beach Road Baptist Church in Southport, NC.

Several Flood Warnings remain in effect across central and eastern NC where minor river flooding is ongoing or forecast. A Flood Warning is also in effect for the NE Cape Fear River near Burgaw where moderate flooding is forecast. All gauges are expected to recede below flood stage by this weekend.

North Carolinians can visit DriveNC.Gov for the latest roadway conditions from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). As of noon Wednesday, 47 roads in over a dozen counties were closed. The closures include 13 primaries. Most of the roads impacted are in Brunswick County. Many areas in Brunswick County are flooded, and numerous routes are impassable due to high water and road damage. In Brunswick County, portions of major routes are closed, including U.S. 17, N.C. 211 and N.C. 133. Three bridges on N.C. 211 have severe damage. Contract & Maintenance crews are in the process of making repairs.

Southport-Fort Fisher ferry is still closed due to flooding and damage to roads leading to the Southport terminal.

Several water main breaks caused partial system loss of pressure in Brunswick County. There are 2 boil water advisories currently in place. The Southpoint Wastewater Collection System was impacted and has temporary pumps in place. NCDOT’s Highway Division 3 (Wilmington-based) used drones to assess damage and share information with the public.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated and will remain activated through at least Friday, September 20th, with a focus on supporting impacted communities with any requests for commodities, equipment, or personnel as needed. Earlier in the event, high clearance vehicles were mobilized from Pender County to support response efforts in Brunswick County and North Carolina Search and Rescue Taskforce 11 from New Hanover County remains in Brunswick County today, providing assistance. Representatives from North Carolina Emergency Management are in contact with impacted communities and damage assessments are being scheduled for the coming days.

Read the State of Emergency for Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover Counties here .

Read the Amended State of Emergency with the addition of Carteret, Dare, Onslow, and Pender counties and transportation waivers here .

