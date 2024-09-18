Cytek® Biosciences Brings Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) Technology to the Forefront at Major Clinical Conferences in the U.S. and Europe

Industry Leaders to Explore Cytek’s Advanced Cell Analysis Solutions at ICCS and ESCCA

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) is set to elevate its presence at this year’s premier clinical industry events across the globe. Continuing its commitment to advancing cell analysis, Cytek will spotlight its Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology at the European Society for Clinical Cell Analysis (ESCCA) 2024 Conference in September and the 39 th International Clinical Cytometry (ICCS) Meeting & Course in October.

“We aim to bring our Full Spectrum Profiling technology to more labs, enhancing accuracy of results and lab productivity,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences.

Cytek will take center stage at ESCCA 2024, held from September 25-28 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, to showcase its complete cell analysis solutions that enable scientists to advance their research, gain deeper insights and fast-track discovery.

The ESCCA Conference is dedicated to advancing attendees' knowledge and skills, driving innovation and promoting best practices in clinical cell analysis – all with the goal of enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic outcomes in healthcare. At the conference, Dr. Nicholas McCarthy, HCPC registered clinical scientist, Clinical Immunology Service for the University of Birmingham, UK, will lead a symposium focused on streamlining AML-MRD analysis using a 21-color antibody panel engineered for use on the Cytek® Northern Lights™- CLC flow cytometer. The session will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. local time.

The ICCS Annual Meeting & Course in Seattle provides a platform for education, collaboration, and the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge in the field of clinical cytometry. The meeting aims to enhance the skills of professionals through workshops, courses and presentations, fostering innovation and improving clinical practices in the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases such as cancer, immunodeficiencies and hematological disorders.

In line with this mission, Cytek will host a Lunch and Learn presented by David Ng, MD, FCAP, director of Flow Cytometry and Applied AI at ARUP Laboratories. This session will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PT.

“The integration of spectral flow cytometry into our workflows has been a game-changer for our resource-limited and space-constrained laboratories,” noted Dr. Ng. “Transitioning from traditional 3-4 tube 10-color panels to a single tube panel will allow us to significantly reduce consumption of reagents. Most importantly, this innovation has dramatically streamlined our processes, allowing our technologists to focus their time and expertise on high value, high skill tasks like analysis. The efficiency gains we’ll experience are not just operational – they directly translate into faster, more useful results.”

For more information, please visit www.cytekbio.com .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora™ and Northern Lights™ systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora™ CS; the Cytek Orion™ reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small Particle (ESP™) detection technology; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and service to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek’s Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use only in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, ESP, Cytek Orion, Amnis, Guava, Muse and Tonbo are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and X (formerly Twitter) account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and X account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Cytek’s business, product plans, strategies and market opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the regulatory approval process; global economic, political and market conditions; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to manage relationships with key customers and suppliers; Cytek’s ability to retain key employees; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Although Cytek believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Cytek as of the date hereof, and Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

Investor Contact:

Paul Goodson

Head of Investor Relations

Cytek Biosciences

pgoodson@cytekbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.