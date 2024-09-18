DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT ENJOY SNACKS COOKIE PRODUCTS DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK ALLERGEN

Posted on Sep 18, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by KTM Services, Inc., of its Enjoy Premium Taro Cookie and Enjoy Premium Coconut Cookie products. The labels do not inform consumers that the recalled products may contain milk, which is an allergen, which prompted the recall.

The recalled products were distributed throughout Hawai‘i at retail stores, including CVS Longs, Don Quijote, Navy Exchange, Target, Times Supermarkets and Walmart. These products were also sold directly to consumers via mail order. Both products come in either a 5.3-ounce or 17.7-ounce package with a “best by” date between Sept. 12, 2024 and Aug. 7, 2025 stamped at the top of the bag. Repacking of the product has begun with accurate labels on the product bag and on individual cookie wrappers. FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to milk may include runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting, and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Milk allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should notify their health care provider if the recalled product has been consumed. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product.

The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled products. Consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in the household has a milk allergy, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Consumers may return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund and may contact KTM Services, Inc. at 808-845-8089 for additional information.

Representative product photographs are listed below:

# # #