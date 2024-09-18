Hunters: learn deer processing Oct. 8 at Busch Shooting Range’s Field to Freezer program

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—One of the rewards of deer hunting is the chance to bring home fresh, healthy meat from the field. You know where it comes from, so why not take the next step, and learn how it’s processed too?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the chance for hunters to master the skills of processing venison at the Field to Freezer class at August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The class will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 5 - 8 p.m.

“This program is ideal for anyone interested in processing their own deer,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager. “In addition to covering what to do in the field, the course is designed to help hunters save money and gain satisfaction by preparing their venison after the hunt,” said Hertel.

The program will cover the steps necessary to enable hunters to process deer meat for themselves. MDC staff will discuss the field-dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a deer in simple, easy steps. The presentation will include information on the equipment needed, safety considerations, and demonstrate how to get deer meat ready for safe storage and preparing it for the table. The class will go into the best cuts of venison for steaks and roasts, and which portions that can be ground into burger. Participants will learn tips on how to make sure their venison is the highest quality possible.

Field to Freezer is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4R3.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Defiance at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

