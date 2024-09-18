MDC Little River Conservation Area temporarily closed Sept. 19 through 21 due to construction

Body

KENNETT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Little River Conservation Area (CA) in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties will be temporarily closed Sept. 19 – 21 due to continued access road bridge construction.

“The contractors will be removing all components of the temporary access road and replacing the borrowed soil east of the bridge,” said MDC Construction Project Manager Joaquin Marquez. “Removal of the temporary access is one of the final stages of the construction project, and it should not take more than a few days.”

MDC recognizes the inconvenience of the temporary closure. The access road will be reopened as soon as possible, weather dependent.

Little River CA is located five miles east of Kennett on Highway 412.

For an easy-to-navigate guide to areas near you, download the free Mo Outdoors app, through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Find this and other free mobile apps online at https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.