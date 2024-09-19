Roboligent awarded US Air Force AFWERX STTR Phase II

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roboligent , cutting-edge robotics company dedicated to designing precise robots that work seamlessly alongside humans announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a STTR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.8MM focused on Advanced Robotic-Assisted and Customized Rehabilitation Technology to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on September 16, 2024, Roboligent will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America."We are honored to have been selected for the second phase of this project, following our success in the first round," said Roboligent's CEO Dr. Bongsu Kim. "Our human-interactive rehabilitation robots have the potential to significantly improve the quality of care for the Air Force Medical Service." "We are glad to collaborate with AFWERX and researchers at the Human Centered Robotics laboratory at the University of Texas to develop advanced rehabilitation control policies using supervised machine learning techniques."The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About RoboligentRoboligent is a cutting-edge robotics company dedicated to designing precise robots that work seamlessly alongside humans. Our robots are equipped with advanced force-controlled technology, ensuring gentle and adaptable interactions in any environment. Our vision is to enhance productivity and deliver meaningful societal benefits through the widespread adoption of our advanced robotic technology.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.comAbout AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.