Sessions to Hold Hearing on DOD’s Financial Practices and Progress Toward Clean Audit

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “Tracking Progress: Examining the Department of Defense’s Financial Management Practices” to bring transparency to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) financial management practices and progress towards obtaining a clean audit.

“DOD’s outdated financial management and systems have been unsatisfactory for years. These systems consistently place DOD on GAO’s high-risk list, leaving it as the only federal agency unable to achieve a clean audit opinion. As DOD works to address these problems, there are still unanswered questions about whether DOD has a feasible and comprehensive plan in place to achieve a clean audit by its estimated deadline of 2028. At this hearing, we are going to bring transparency to DOD’s financial practices and management of American taxpayer dollars, look into progress the agency has made towards achieving a clean audit, and examine metrics to properly track progress of DOD’s efforts,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: Hearing titled“Tracking Progress: Examining the Department of Defense’s Financial Management Practices”

DATE: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

  • Mr. Tom Steffens, Special Assistant to the Comptroller, U.S. Department of Defense
  • Mr. Brett A. Mansfield,Deputy Inspector General for Audit, U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General
  • Mr. Asif Khan,Director, Financial Management Assurance, U.S. Government Accountability Office

