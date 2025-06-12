WATCH: Oversight Committee Releases Video in Advance of Hearing with Sanctuary Governors

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released a video detailing how sanctuary polices do not protect Americans—they only provide a sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens. On Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul will testify on their states’ sanctuary policies that shield criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

BACKGROUND: In January 2025, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary jurisdictions are “states, counties or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies’ efforts to deport” illegal aliens. These jurisdictions take it upon themselves to decide what laws they will and will not abide by all for the purpose of shielding removable aliens, especially criminals, from federal law enforcement. In March, the Oversight Committee held a hearing with four sanctuary mayors: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

In April, Chairman Comer expanded the Committee’s investigation by calling on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul to provide documents and communications related to their states’ sanctuary policies and testify before the Committee.